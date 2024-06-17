KnowBe4 Collaborates With Microsoft on the New Microsoft Ribbon Phish Alert Button

New Microsoft Ribbon Phish Alert Button (PAB) by KnowBe4 to enhance email security for Outlook users globally

TAMPA BAY, Fla., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced its new Microsoft Ribbon Phish Alert Button (PAB) developed in collaboration with Microsoft for Outlook to elevate email security standards and make it easy to report suspected phishing.

KnowBe4's new PAB is integrated conveniently into the Outlook Home ribbon which empowers users to report suspicious emails with just one click, directly from their inbox. As cybercriminals become more sophisticated and deceptive with their phishing attacks, organizations face an ever-increasing risk of falling victim to these malicious tactics. Employees, acting as the last line of defense against such threats, play a crucial role in identifying and reporting potential phishing attempts.

KnowBe4's new Microsoft Ribbon Phish Alert Button turns Microsoft's existing spam reporting tool in Outlook into an advanced email threat management feature. Through close collaboration, this integrated feature delivers a uniform experience across most Outlook versions for Windows, Mac and the web, which eliminates the confusion caused by different reporting buttons from numerous vendors. The Microsoft Ribbon PAB is available on Outlook 365, New Outlook for Windows and Outlook on the Web, including the Outlook Web Access (Exchange 2013, 2016, and 2019) and Outlook Web App (Microsoft 365). This enables employees to easily identify and report suspected phishing emails from a familiar Outlook interface.

The collaboration between KnowBe4 and Microsoft exemplifies the power of innovation and teamwork in addressing the challenges of cybersecurity. With the new Microsoft Ribbon Phish Alert Button, organizations can look forward to a more streamlined and effective approach to combating phishing attacks, ultimately creating a safer digital environment for everyone.

KnowBe4's PAB is recognized as the number one Outlook add-in, setting the standard for empowering employees as a strong human defense against social engineering. The Microsoft Ribbon PAB streamlines the reporting process, improves user compliance and enables information security teams to respond swiftly to reported emails. By providing a consistent and user-friendly experience across the organization for both InfoSec teams and the employees, the chances of successfully detecting and preventing a phishing attack increase.

"Our collaboration with Microsoft highlights the importance of industries joining forces in developing innovative threat management tools to counter the relentless evolution of cyberattacks," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO of KnowBe4. "Phishing email attacks remain one of the most popular threats facing organizations today and empowering employees to be vigilant is critical. The integration of KnowBe4's Microsoft Ribbon Phish Alert Button represents a stride forward in cultivating a strong security culture in organizations worldwide."

For more information on the KnowBe4 Microsoft Ribbon Phish Alert Button, visit here

or see the video here: Microsoft Build - Outlook Add-ins Transformed

