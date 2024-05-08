KnowBe4 Earns Multiple 2024 Top Rated Awards From TrustRadius

KnowBe4 recognized as a leader in Security Awareness Training category for the fifth consecutive time and PhishER won in three categories

TAMPA BAY, Fla., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that TrustRadius has recognized KnowBe4's Security Awareness Training and PhishER with 2024 Top Rated Awards. KnowBe4's Security Awareness Training won in the Security Awareness Training category and PhishER won in Incident Response, Security Orchestration, Automation and Response and the Phishing Detection and Response categories.

With a TrustRadius Score of 9 out of 10 and over 1033 verified reviews, KnowBe4's Security Awareness Training is recognized by their customer reviews as a top player in the Security Awareness Training software category for the fifth consecutive time. Additionally, with an 8.7 out of 10 and over 160 verified reviews, PhishER has won in three categories.

"KnowBe4 PhishER and KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training earning TrustRadius Top Rated awards is a testament to the positive feedback captured in their customer reviews," said Allyson Havener, SVP of Marketing and Community at TrustRadius. "This recognition highlights KnowBe4's commitment to delivering exceptional email security solutions. We congratulate KnowBe4 on this well-deserved honor and commend them for their dedication to exceeding customer expectations, empowering businesses by providing outstanding email security."

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the B2B's industry standard for unbiased recognition of excellent technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer. Here is a detailed criteria breakdown of the methodology and scoring that TrustRadius uses to determine TopRated winners.

Hear from verified users on how much they value PhishER:

KnowBe4 PhishER has saved us $100K's - We began using KnowBe4 PhishER after we were the victim of a socially engineered phishing scam. We realized quickly that we need to strengthen the human firewall component of our organization. KnowBe4 PhishER offers a comprehensive application that would allow us to train our users to better protect our organization, and allow us to be proactive in our protection against potential threats.

"At KnowBe4, we're proud to create products that inspire such gracious feedback in our user community," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO of KnowBe4. "Our dedicated team constantly strives to deliver superior technology that empowers organizations of all sizes globally to bolster their security culture. The honest customer reviews underline our determination to provide exceptional security awareness training and show that our products are indeed helping organizations to better manage the human element of security."

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

About TrustRadius:

TrustRadius is a buyer intelligence platform for business technology. We enable buyers to make confident decisions, through comprehensive product information, in-depth customer insights, and peer conversations. We help technology brands capture and activate the authentic voice of customers to improve their products, build confidence with prospects, and engage in-market buyers to improve ROI. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

