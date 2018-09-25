KnowBe4 Introduces Advanced Roll-Up Reporting; Makes it Simple for MSPs, Resellers and Large Enterprises to Gain Access to Corporate Risk

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today introduced Advanced Roll-up Reporting, a new feature the company has made part of the updated KnowBe4 Account Management Console. Advanced Roll-up Reporting helps MSPs, Resellers and IT Administrators at large enterprises, who have multiple KnowBe4 accounts, to more quickly view account information and reporting metrics in aggregate across accounts.

With access to even more robust reporting from the Account Management Console, Admins – whether they are internal to the organization or channel partners managing security awareness for their clients – are able to get a complete view of their users from one location.

"KnowBe4 is an important part of our security stack and is what we rely on to help users make smarter security decisions. We provide the company's security awareness training and simulated phishing services to a wide number of clients across multiple locations so it's important for us to always know how users are performing and what their risk levels are," said Brian Baird, director of security services at ProTech Systems Group, Inc., a talent and technology value added reseller. "Advanced Roll-up Reporting is an exciting development that will help us more quickly identify risks and make adjustments to help our clients stay even more secure."

Advanced Roll-up Reporting includes simple, immediate access to a variety of reports that help admins track progress and risk, including:

Risk Score

Account Report Card

Phish-Prone Percentage

Training Coverage

Training Comparison

Overall User Counts

"The human element of security is one that cannot be ignored. With social engineering attacks getting more specific and phishing attempts continuing to succeed, we have to ensure users are trained and tested," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO of KnowBe4. "One of the best ways to make sure they are is to make it simple to review user performance of the KnowBe4 security awareness training and simulated phishing program. Advanced Roll-up Reporting makes it super easy for admins to see how organizations and users are performing. Now, instead of drilling down into an account for details, they can spend their time doing what really works: testing and training."

KnowBe4 recently announced its 23rd straight quarter of growth with the fourth quarter 2018 61 percent over Q4 2017. Customer accounts reached record levels as well, with over 23,000 worldwide. The company's growth is driven by an increasing enterprise demand for its new-school approach to security awareness training and expanding portfolio. For more information, please visit www.KnowBe4.com.

