KnowBe4 Is Now FedRAMP® (Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program) Moderate Authorized

News provided by

KnowBe4 Inc.

15 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

KnowBe4's Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training and PhishER meet the requirements to be FedRAMP moderate authorized

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced that its KMSAT and PhishER products are now officially FedRAMP® Moderate authorized.

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government by providing a standardized approach to security and risk assessment for cloud technologies and federal agencies. In December 2022, the FedRAMP Authorization Act was signed as part of the FY23 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The Act codifies the FedRAMP program as the authoritative standardized approach to security assessment and authorization for cloud computing products and services that process unclassified federal information.

"We are elated to establish this public-private partnership to promote innovation and the advancement of more secure information technologies by becoming FedRAMP authorized," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "The FedRAMP program enables the federal government to accelerate the adoption of cloud computing by creating transparent standards and processes for security authorizations and allowing agencies to leverage security authorizations on a government-wide scale. KnowBe4's security awareness training and simulated phishing platform better prepares government employees to protect their organizations by learning how to recognize and safely report phishing and other social engineering attacks. Now that we are a part of FedRAMP's authorized organizations, we can contribute to stronger national security." 

For more information on FedRAMP, visit https://www.fedramp.gov/. For more information on KnowBe4's work with the U.S. federal government, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/federal.

About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

Media Contact
Amanda Tarantino
Public Relations Officer
KnowBe4
[email protected] 

SOURCE KnowBe4 Inc.

Also from this source

New KnowBe4 PhishER Plus Integrates With CrowdStrike Falcon Sandbox

New KnowBe4 PhishER Plus Integrates With CrowdStrike Falcon Sandbox

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced a new integration between...
Os resultados do teste de phishing da KnowBe4 revelam que os assuntos de e-mail relacionados a RH continuam a dominar as tendências de ataque

Os resultados do teste de phishing da KnowBe4 revelam que os assuntos de e-mail relacionados a RH continuam a dominar as tendências de ataque

a KnowBe4, a fornecedora do maior treinamento de conscientização de segurança e plataforma de phishing simulado do mundo, anunciou hoje os resultados ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.