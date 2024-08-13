KnowBe4 Launches Cybersecurity Awareness Month Kit

KnowBe4 releases a free resource kit for cybersecurity awareness month to help organizations manage cyberattacks

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, announced the release of a cybersecurity resource toolkit at no cost for individuals and organizations in recognition of a month-long campaign to increase awareness about cyberattacks.

Cybersecurity Awareness Month is a global initiative that educates people about online safety and empowers individuals and businesses to protect their data from cybercrime. KnowBe4's Cybersecurity Awareness Month Resource Kit contains a comprehensive guide on how to use the kit and campaign ideas to help IT admins get started with building an effective cybersecurity awareness program. This resource is designed to empower both individuals and organizations to take an active role in safeguarding their portion of cyberspace and strengthening their overall security posture.

"Cybersecurity is a collective responsibility, and Cybersecurity Awareness Month is a great opportunity for everyone to engage in improving security practices," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO of KnowBe4. "At KnowBe4, our mission is to equip employees with the knowledge and skills to make smarter security decisions. This resource kit aligns perfectly with that mission by providing essential tools and guidance for raising awareness of risky behaviors and how to navigate the ever increasing number of cybersecurity threats. As a 2024 Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champion, we are proud to contribute to a stronger security culture and help organizations enable employees to stay safe."

The KnowBe4 2024 Cybersecurity Awareness Month Resource Kit includes:

"The Inside Man: New Recruits" game that makes users part of the series as they help protect the corporation from hackers, along with eight additional video and interactive training modules, available in multiple languages

Free access for a limited time to the first season of "The Inside Man"

Four character cards and posters featuring beloved characters from "The Inside Man" original series and additional posters and digital signage assets in multiple languages

Four security hints and tips newsletters and security docs and awareness tips, also available in multiple languages

Free resources including KnowBe4's most popular on-demand webinar and whitepaper

Help planning activities with the Cybersecurity Awareness Month User Guide and Cybersecurity Awareness Weekly Planner

To download the free KnowBe4 Cybersecurity Awareness Month Resource Kit, visit here.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

