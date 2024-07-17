KnowBe4 Launches Free BreachSim to Proactively Detect Network Security Weaknesses to See What a Hacker Sees

New KnowBe4 free tool empowers IT security professionals to pinpoint vulnerabilities and build stronger cyber defenses

TAMPA, Fla., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced the release of BreachSim, a free tool designed to help organizations identify and address network security vulnerabilities from the lens of a hacker.

BreachSim enables IT security professionals and network administrators to uncover weaknesses in their security infrastructure and demonstrate the critical importance of employee training. BreachSim detects how data is being exfiltrated and helps uncover network vulnerabilities unique to an organization. This information allows organizations to know the necessary measures to harden their cybersecurity defenses and train their employees to build a strong human firewall.

BreachSim conducts the simulations and provides results in a few minutes. Compatible with Windows 10 or later and Windows Server 2016 or later, BreachSim offers an analysis of potential data exfiltration.

"With BreachSim, we're giving organizations the power to see their networks through the eyes of a potential cyberattacker," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO of KnowBe4. "By offering this at no cost, we're ensuring that organizations of all sizes can benefit from these proactive security measures. Leveraging BreachSim alongside KnowBe4's comprehensive security awareness training enables organizations to strengthen their security posture significantly. This combined approach effectively reduces human-related risks and equips organizations to navigate the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape with confidence."

KnowBe4 BreachSim aims to:

Highlight the importance of testing even the most mature technology products and training users on how to properly prevent attacks Give admins insight into the various ways that bad actors may bypass their systems Arm administrators with details on exfiltration and methodologies used via secure test files provided by KnowBe4

For more information about BreachSim or to download the free tool, visit here .

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

