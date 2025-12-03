KnowBe4 Named a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Email Security

KnowBe4 Recognized for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision in the 2025 Magic Quadrant for Second Consecutive Year

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the world-renowned platform that comprehensively addresses AI and human risk management, has been recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Email Security Platforms for the second consecutive year. KnowBe4 has been acknowledged for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

We believe KnowBe4's recognition as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant is reflective of the following strengths regarding KnowBe4 Cloud Email Security:

Advanced AI-enabled detection to mitigate the full spectrum of inbound phishing attacks and outbound data loss and exfiltration attempts





KnowBe4's Agentic Detection Engine that leverages sophisticated natural language processing (NLP) and natural language understanding (NLU) models to protect inboxes from advanced phishing, impersonation and account takeover attacks





Integration in the KnowBe4 HRM+ platform that uses deep per-user behavioral analytics and threat intelligence to deliver personalized security at the point of risk





Continuous behavioral-based training delivered through real-time nudges

A rise in advanced technology to address sophisticated phishing attacks and behavior-led outbound data breaches has driven significant innovation in email security. According to the KnowBe4 2025 Phishing Threat Trends Report Vol. Six, there was a 15.2% increase in phishing email volume between March 1st - September 30th, 2025, compared to the previous six months.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Email Security Platforms," said Bryan Palma, CEO, KnowBe4. "Email communication remains the primary attack vector for organizations globally. KnowBe4 plays an instrumental role in providing adaptive AI-enabled technology to build a stronger security culture for customers. In our opinion, this positioning validates our strategic vision and relentless focus on human and agent risk management that goes beyond detecting threats to preventing them before they reach employees' inboxes."

This news follows several recent announcements which we believe exemplifies the strength of KnowBe4 Cloud Email Security, including the integration of Microsoft Defender O365 and recognition as a Gartner Peer Insights Customer's Choice for email security platforms.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4 empowers workforces to make smarter security decisions every day. Trusted by over 70,000 organizations worldwide, KnowBe4 helps to strengthen security culture and manage human and agent risk. KnowBe4 offers a comprehensive AI-driven 'best-of-suite' platform for Human Risk Management, creating an adaptive defense layer that fortifies user behavior against the latest cybersecurity threats. The HRM+ platform includes modules for awareness & compliance training, cloud email security, real-time coaching, crowdsourced anti-phishing, AI Defense Agents, and more. As the only global security platform of its kind, KnowBe4 utilizes personalized and relevant cybersecurity protection content, tools and techniques to mobilize workforces to transform from the largest attack surface to an organization's biggest asset. More info at knowbe4.com.

