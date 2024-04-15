KnowBe4 Named the Number One Leader in the G2 Grid Spring 2024 Report in Two Categories

PhishER ranked as the number one Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response platform for the 12th consecutive quarter and KnowBe4's Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training ranked as the number one Security Awareness Training platform for the 19th Consecutive Quarter

TAMPA BAY, Fla., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced its PhishER product and its Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training (KMSAT) platform have been named the number one leader in the G2 Grid Spring 2024 Report for the 12th consecutive quarter and the 19th consecutive quarter, respectively.

The latest G2 Grid Report compares Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) software vendors and security awareness training (SAT) vendors based on user reviews, customer satisfaction, popularity and market presence.

Based on 278 G2 customer reviews, KnowBe4's PhishER is the top ranked SOAR software. PhishER has the highest satisfaction score among SOAR products in the category and received a score of 93 out of 100, with 99% of users rating it 4 or 5 stars and 93% of users likely to recommend the product. Additionally, PhishER is recognized for "Best Results", "Most Implementable" and "Best Usability".

Based on 1,660 G2 customer reviews, KnowBe4's KMSAT is the top ranked SAT platform with 98% of users rating 4 or 5 stars. The KMSAT platform received the highest G2 score among products in the SAT category with a score of 95 out of 100. Additionally, the KnowBe4 platform is recognized as "Leader Americas Winter 2024", "Leader Mid-Market Winter 2024" and "Leader Enterprise Winter 2024". KnowBe4 has the highest G2 score and the only vendor to score in the 90s in the report. KnowBe4 also has the largest market presence among products in Security Awareness Training.

"At KnowBe4, our passion for exceptional customer service and innovative security solutions drive us to provide the best in our industry," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "Our security awareness training platform and PhishER equip our customers to make smarter security decisions and strengthen their security culture. We are immensely proud of this recognition and grateful to our customers for their honest feedback which helps us consistently secure our position as a leader in the industry."

For more information on PhishER, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/products/phisher.

To download a copy of the report on the SOAR market, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/g2-grid-report-for-security-orchestration-automation-and-response

For more information on KnowBe4's KMSAT, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/products/kevin-mitnick-security-awareness-training/.

To download a copy of the report on the SAT market, visit https://www.knowbe4.com/g2-grid-report-for-security-awareness-training

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

Media Contact

Kathy Wattman

727-474-9950

SOURCE KnowBe4 Inc.