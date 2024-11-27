KnowBe4 Provides the Top 5 Cybersecurity Tips for the 2024 Holiday Season

Alerting users to seasonal cyber threats including fake credit card alerts, charity scams and too-good-to-be-true discounts

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the world-renowned cybersecurity platform that comprehensively addresses human risk management, today released its top five cybersecurity tips to help protect users against emerging scams during the 2024 holiday season.

Holiday shoppers face increasing risks as cybercriminals ramp up their seasonal scams, costing billions of dollars each year. According to the FBI's Internet Crime Report for 2023 , in 2023, IC3 received a record number of complaints from the American public: 880,418 complaints were registered, with potential losses exceeding $12.5 billion. This is a nearly 10% increase in complaints received, and it represents a 22% increase in losses suffered, compared to 2022. The most frequently reported crime in 2023 was phishing schemes, which use unsolicited email, text messages and telephone calls purportedly from a legitimate company to request personal, financial and/or login credentials. Therefore, it is critical for consumers to be especially vigilant during the holiday season when the volume of digital transactions and communications increases, making it easier for cybercriminals to hide their malicious activities amidst the wave of legitimate holiday-related messages and offers.

KnowBe4's top five cybersecurity tips for the 2024 holiday season are:

Beware of Fake Credit Card Alerts: Cybercriminals often impersonate financial institutions, sending fake alerts about suspicious activity. Always verify such messages through official channels before responding. Look out for Fake Charity Scams: The holidays see a surge in fraudulent charity scams. Research organizations thoroughly and donate through official websites rather than responding to unsolicited emails or calls. Be Cautious with Sketchy Mobile Apps: Only download apps from official stores and be wary of holiday-themed apps that may contain malware. Check reviews and permissions before installing. Unbelievable Shopping Discounts: If it is too good to be true, it probably is. Extreme discounts and unbelievable deals are often bait for scams. Verify offers through official retailer websites and be skeptical of unsolicited amazing deals. Stay Alert to Holiday Travel Scams: Fake vacation rentals, too-good-to-be-true travel packages, and fraudulent booking sites surge during the holidays. Book through reputable travel agencies or directly with known hotel chains and airlines.

"The holiday season is not just prime time for shoppers, it is also open season for cybercriminals," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO of KnowBe4. "As we embrace the festive spirit, it is crucial to maintain a heightened sense of cybersecurity awareness. Our goal is to empower individuals and organizations with the knowledge to outsmart these digital grinches and keep their holidays merry and cyber secure."

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4 empowers workforces to make smarter security decisions every day. Trusted by over 70,000 organizations worldwide, KnowBe4 helps to strengthen security culture and manage human risk. KnowBe4 offers a comprehensive AI-driven 'best-of-suite' platform for Human Risk Management, creating an adaptive defense layer that fortifies user behavior against the latest cybersecurity threats. The HRM+ platform includes modules for awareness & compliance training, cloud email security, real-time coaching, crowdsourced anti-phishing, AI Defense Agents, and more. As the only global security platform of its kind, KnowBe4 utilizes personalized and relevant cybersecurity protection content, tools and techniques to mobilize workforces to transform from the largest attack surface to an organization's biggest asset.

