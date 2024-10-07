KnowBe4 Reinforces Market Leadership Streak in G2 Fall 2024 Report, Topping Both Security Awareness Training and SOAR Categories

KnowBe4 leads security awareness training platform for over five years straight and PhishER leads SOAR category for the 14th consecutive quarter based on G2 customer reviews

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced its leadership streak in the G2 Fall 2024 Report, securing the No. 1 position in two categories: Security Awareness Training (SAT) and Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR). KnowBe4 leads security awareness training platform for five years in a row and PhishER leads SOAR category for 14 consecutive quarters based on G2 customer reviews.

KnowBe4 has been named the No. 1 platform in Security Awareness Training for 21 consecutive quarters. Based on more than 1,893 G2 reviews, KnowBe4 achieved the highest overall G2 score of 96 out of 100 among SAT products, making KnowBe4 the only vendor to score in the 90s. This consistent top ranking underscores KnowBe4's commitment to excellence and its dominant market presence in the security awareness training sector.

In addition, KnowBe4's PhishER platform has been recognized as the No. 1 platform in SOAR software for the 14th consecutive quarter. With over 318 G2 reviews, PhishER secured the highest satisfaction score of 94 out of 100 among SOAR products. 98% of users rated PhishER four or five stars out of a possible five stars and said they are likely to recommend PhishER at a rate of 93%, demonstrating its effectiveness in streamlining security operations and incident response.

"Maintaining our No.1 position in G2's rankings for both Security Awareness Training and SOAR is a reflection of the trust our customers place in us to safeguard their organizations," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO of KnowBe4. "This consistent recognition, driven by real user experiences, reinforces our mission to provide advanced and practical threat-management approaches that address the cybersecurity challenges faced by organizations today. We're committed to staying at the forefront of the industry, ensuring our customers have the best tools to build a strong human firewall and defend themselves against evolving cyberthreats."

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 70,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

