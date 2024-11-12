KnowBe4 Releases 2024 Holiday Kit to Boost Cyber Resilience

The no-cost kit equips users with essential resources and tips to defend against scams ahead of the holiday season

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced the release of its new 2024 Holiday Resource Kit, designed to strengthen users' cyber defenses during the festive season.

This year's kit builds on the success of previous versions, offering a selection of new and improved resources to address the latest holiday-related cyberthreats. The comprehensive toolkit provides useful insights into holiday-specific scams, equipping users with the necessary skills to counteract seasonal threats targeting holiday shoppers. The 2024 Holiday Kit is available free to individuals and organizations worldwide and offered in multiple languages, reflecting KnowBe4's commitment to human risk management.

"At KnowBe4, we recognize the unique challenges posed by the holiday season, when cybercriminals intensify their efforts to exploit the spike in online shopping," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "Our 2024 holiday kit is crafted to provide users with the knowledge and practical resources to effectively manage these threats. By understanding and anticipating the latest scams, users can shop online securely throughout the festive season. This resource kit prepares individuals and organizations to help them maintain a vigilant stance as they face the heightened risks of the season with confidence, ultimately enhancing their approach to human risk management."

The 2024 holiday kit includes the following:

The Gift of Awareness: Holiday Cybersecurity Essentials training module

training module Holiday Cybersecurity World Passport Game (available in 12 languages)

(available in 12 languages) Mobile-first Module: Let's Have Cyber-Safe Holidays! (available in 10 languages)

(available in 10 languages) Educational Video: Holiday Scams to Avoid

Security documents and digital signage options, which include poster-style graphics to help reinforce key cybersecurity lessons from the training modules

Two newsletter-style assets with tips on secure holiday shopping and travel for end users (available in 10 languages)

Two of the three modules and newsletters are available in the following languages: Chinese (Mandarin) - Simplified, English (Great Britain), English (United States), French (Canada), French (Europe), German, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (Brazil) and Spanish (Latin America).

To access the KnowBe4 2024 Holiday Resource Kit, visit https://info.knowbe4.com/free-holiday-resource-kit

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 70,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

