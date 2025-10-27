KnowBe4 Student Edition Achieves Milestone of One Million Students Trained

Organization to speak at Educase Conference about transforming campus cybersecurity culture

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the world-renowned cybersecurity platform that comprehensively addresses human and AI agent risk management, today announced it has reached a milestone of one million students trained through the KnowBe4 Student Edition. The KnowBe4 Student Edition security awareness training, designed for students 16 and older, tackles crucial topics like phishing and credential theft, sextortion and doxing, oversharing and digital privacy, and financial and campus scams. It prepares students to be cyber-ready today and in their future careers while also protecting them and their institutions from current attacks. 

"The impact of reaching this incredible milestone goes beyond just training students; it contributes toward building a true security culture at high school and university campuses across the world," Ben Syn, director, university and career education, KnowBe4. "Our unwavering commitment to education extends beyond our industry-leading platform, because we believe in empowering everyone to be cyber-ready. With over 100 million learners educated at 70,000 organizations worldwide, KnowBe4 is dedicated to empowering individuals of all ages to stay safe online."

Tina Rebello, an information security analyst at Bridgewater State University, shared her positive experience with the KnowBe4 Student Edition: "The students were teaching each other the red flags of phishing messages and had a lot of fun picking them apart. It also brought our students together a little more, which was really exciting to see." Find more information on the KnowBe4 Student Edition here

Syn will speak on a panel at the Educase Conference on Tuesday, October 28 at 2:15 p.m. Central Time on the topic of "Beyond Borders: Transforming Student Cybersecurity from Obligation to Campus Culture." The session will provide actionable strategies for improving student engagement rates, transforming cybersecurity awareness from mundane compliance to a vibrant campus culture. KnowBe4 also has a booth at the event #961.

Additionally, KnowBe4 offers a complimentary Interactive Cybersecurity Activity Kit designed for children aged five to 15 years old. This kit offers a fun and engaging way for parents and educators to teach the basics of online safety. 

About KnowBe4
KnowBe4 empowers workforces to make smarter security decisions every day. Trusted by over 70,000 organizations worldwide, KnowBe4 helps to strengthen security culture and manage human and agent risk. KnowBe4 offers a comprehensive AI-driven 'best-of-suite' platform for Human Risk Management, creating an adaptive defense layer that fortifies user behavior against the latest cybersecurity threats. The HRM+ platform includes modules for awareness & compliance training, cloud email security, real-time coaching, crowdsourced anti-phishing, AI Defense Agents, and more. As the only global security platform of its kind, KnowBe4 utilizes personalized and relevant cybersecurity protection content, tools and techniques to mobilize workforces to transform from the largest attack surface to an organization's biggest asset. More info at knowbe4.com

