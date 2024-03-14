KnowBe4's KB4-CON 2024 Speakers Explore the Intersection of Generative AI and Cybersecurity

The critical roles of generative AI in battling cyberthreats and reshaping the future of work, highlighting a live hacking demonstration featured at KnowBe4's annual customer conference

TAMPA BAY, Fla., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today released highlights of the speaking sessions from its KB4-CON 2024 customer conference held in Orlando, FL last week.

KB4-CON 2024 had a turnout of over 1,600 attendees from 28 countries. This year's theme, Securing the Future: AI and the Human Layer, highlighted the role of AI in reinforcing cybersecurity measures, its influential role in shaping the future workplace, and explored popular defense strategies against escalating cyberthreats, including a live hacking demonstration. Furthermore, the conference drew attention to the most pressing debates in cybersecurity defense and beyond.

Rachel Tobac, CEO & ethical hacker, SocialProof Security, led a key discussion on the changing dynamics of hacking in the era of AI. Her session showcased how powerful AI algorithms, voice-cloning technology, and the prevalence of ChatGPT are transforming the landscape of hacking, offering both challenges and opportunities for cybersecurity professionals and organizations. Participants were given first-hand experience of a live AI hacking demonstration with simulated real-world consequences, providing them with an understanding of the implications and preventive actions they can take to protect their organizations.

Maurice Conti, futurist and founder, Applied Intelligence, emphasized the transformative impact of generative AI on businesses and industries in his keynote. Conti provided guidance on how organizations can leverage AI for value addition, collaboration, and innovation, and offered insights on examining risks, opportunities, and practical applications of AI within unique business challenges. His speech served as a roadmap for professionals considering AI investments.

"Our seventh annual KB4-CON was marked by groundbreaking discussions on the intersection of AI and cybersecurity," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "We embraced the insights from some of the industry's thought leaders about the shift in cybercrime due to AI advancements. The major emphasis was on understanding the broader implications of generative AI and the emerging threats and opportunities that come with it. It underlines the need to be more alert and proactive in managing these rapidly evolving threats."

