KnowBe4's Security Masterminds Podcast Tackles Today's Hottest Cybersecurity Issues

News provided by

KnowBe4 Inc.

11 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

Top cybersecurity industry professionals share knowledge and experience on podcast

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The popular cybersecurity podcast, Security Masterminds, is on a mission to discuss and dissect the most pressing issues and trends across the industry with the goal to educate, provide insights, best practices and strategies to prevent organizations and individuals from falling victim to cybersecurity attacks.

Security Masterminds delivers a new episode every month and dives deep into topics relating to the various disciplines that make up cybersecurity and their respective nuances with each episode featuring one guest who has a laser focus on one particular topic or aspect of the industry.

Since its first episode aired in December 2021, hosts Jelle Wieringa and Erich Kron, both Security Awareness Advocates at KnowBe4, together with industry expert guests, have discussed topics such as security culture, women in cybersecurity, social engineering, blockchain, burnout and recovery, human risk behaviors and so much more. In addition to talking facts, trends, and insights, guests also open up about real life scenarios and situations that they have witnessed and experienced. The unique format of Security Masterminds, which shares actionable insights from the trenches of the cybersecurity industry, keeps listeners engaged, learning from different viewpoints presented by guests and hosts alike.

"It turns out that people almost always have far deeper and cooler stories to tell if only you give them the opportunity to do so. There is so much that we can learn from each other. We all have different viewpoints and valid opinions that give our listeners some actionable insight. The key is to allow ourselves to listen," commented Wieringa when asked about his favorite part of being the co-host of the podcast.

Security Masterminds boasts two seasons and 23 episodes with expert guests like Naomi Buckwalter, Clint Bodungen, Nicole Dove, Stas Bajoukha, Roger Grimes, Quentin Taylor, Anna Collard, Thom Langford and others. The team behind Security Masterminds started recording season three, so stay tuned for more exciting guests and discussions. The podcast can be enjoyed on most music and podcast streaming platforms.

"There have been so many memorable moments with awesome guests, I cannot pick a single one, however, something I love about this podcast is the guests we have. I cannot think of any episode where I did not end the interview really thinking about what the guest had to say," commented Kron.

For more information about Security Masterminds, visit: https://securitymasterminds.buzzsprout.com/

About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. The late Kevin Mitnick, who was an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense and trust the KnowBe4 platform to strengthen their security culture and reduce human risk.

Media Contact
Amanda Tarantino
Public Relations Officer
KnowBe4
[email protected]

SOURCE KnowBe4 Inc.

Also from this source

Las cinco mejores predicciones de ciberseguridad para 2024 de los expertos en ciberseguridad de KnowBe4

KnowBe4, el proveedor de la plataforma de capacitación en concientización sobre seguridad y suplantación de identidad simulada más grande del mundo,...

As cinco principais previsões de segurança cibernética para 2024 feitas pelos especialistas em segurança cibernética da KnowBe4

A KnowBe4, provedora da maior plataforma de treinamento de conscientização de segurança e simulação de phishing do mundo, anunciou suas previsões de...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.