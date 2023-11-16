Knowledge Management Software Market is driven by the growing emphasis on personalized learning - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a comprehensive analysis conducted by Technavio, titled "Knowledge Management Software Market Analysis - North America, APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa - Size and Forecast 2024-2028," the transformative influence of knowledge management software come to light. The market anticipates substantial growth, projecting an estimated increase of USD 25.30 billion between 2023 and 2028. Request sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Knowledge Management Software Market 2024-2028

The market is primarily driven by several key factors driving its expansion, including the emphasis on personalized learning, integration of AI with knowledge management software, and the challenges associated with operational implementation in organizations. Knowledge management software stands as a critical application that identifies, captures, evaluates, retrieves, and shares information across enterprises, significantly impacting operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

The APAC is projected to account for 40% of the global market growth during the forecast period. Countries such as the US and Canada stand out as technologically advanced nations and leaders in the widespread adoption of knowledge management platforms worldwide. The regional market is anticipated to expand further owing to the growing recognition among enterprises regarding the significance of knowledge management software as a significant platform for facilitating business communication with customers.

Technavio highlights the emerging trends of Knowledge Management Software Market:

Personalized Learning Emphasis: The paradigm shift from traditional learning methods towards personalized, interactive learning approaches is driving the market growth. This trend is backed by technological advancements that enable tailored educational experiences for students, parents, and teachers, thereby boosting improved learning outcomes.

The paradigm shift from traditional learning methods towards personalized, interactive learning approaches is driving the market growth. This trend is backed by technological advancements that enable tailored educational experiences for students, parents, and teachers, thereby boosting improved learning outcomes. AI Integration: The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with knowledge management software is becoming prevalent, offering advanced functionalities that facilitate quick, efficient, and accurate decision-making processes. Machine Learning algorithms are being employed to enhance the delivery of knowledge, promoting smarter and more responsive systems.

The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with knowledge management software is becoming prevalent, offering advanced functionalities that facilitate quick, efficient, and accurate decision-making processes. Machine Learning algorithms are being employed to enhance the delivery of knowledge, promoting smarter and more responsive systems. Operational Challenges: Challenges associated with the operational implementation of knowledge management software set hurdles for market growth. These challenges encompass customization requirements, version discrepancies, difficulty in personalization, and the need for continuous operator training, impacting seamless utilization within organizations.

Prominent companies are actively immersing themselves in the trend

Atlassian Corp. Plc: Atlassian's Confluence offers a robust knowledge management software solution, aiding teams in organizing and accessing information efficiently. eXo Platform SAS: eXo Platform's eGain knowledge AI provides innovative solutions catering to customer queries and decision-making processes within organizations. SAP SE: SAP's knowledge management software solutions address industry-specific demands, enhancing operational efficiency across various domains. Collectively, these companies significantly influence the knowledge management software market by providing tailored solutions, thereby boosting improved operational efficiency, enhanced customer experiences, and addressing industry-specific challenges, further contributing to the market's growth and evolution.

This knowledge management software market report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), end-user (large enterprises and SMEs), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

According to Technavio's findings, the knowledge management software market is exepected for substantial growth, driven by trends such as personalized learning emphasis, AI integration, and the challenges associated with operational implementation. With a projected CAGR of 14.41% from 2023 to 2028 and an estimated increase of USD 25.30 billion, industry players like Atlassian Corp. Plc, eXo Platform SAS, and SAP SE are paving the way for market evolution, innovation, and adaptation within an ever-evolving landscape of knowledge management software.

Coverage

