KnowledgeLake Acquired by Original Founder

ST. LOUIS, June 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the original founders in 1999, Ron Cameron, with the support of Plymouth Growth Partners and First Bank, re-acquires the privately owned company, KnowledgeLake, Inc.

"I am truly excited to jump back into my position as founder and CEO of KnowledgeLake. This company has always been close to my heart, and I am happy to take it to the forefront of the transactional content management [TCM] marketplace for the benefit of our customers, our employees, and Microsoft" said Cameron.

Established in 1999, KnowledgeLake emerged as one of the most successful providers of software solutions and services for Microsoft SharePoint. With the re-acquisition by its founder, KnowledgeLake is refocusing on its strong, historical position of being the leader of the Microsoft SharePoint TCM marketplace. This acquisition is confirmation to the market that KnowledgeLake is committed to its customers and employees.

"We are evolving with all of the Microsoft content platforms, including SharePoint, SharePoint Online, and OneDrive. Our customers demand that we stay ahead of their needs and we plan to," says Cameron. "We are innovating and investing heavily to reaffirm our leadership in the $3 billion Microsoft content services market."

About KnowledgeLake

KnowledgeLake is dedicated to helping people work smarter by making business content easy to find and work with. Our browser-based document processing platform imports, processes, and routes high volumes of content to multiple line-of-business applications and repositories. Whether operating within a cloud-based, hybrid or on-premises environment, our award-winning solutions amplify productivity, eliminate paper, streamline document processing and automate business-critical operations. Thousands of companies worldwide trust us to provide content management software and solutions.

