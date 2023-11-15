KnowledgeLake Appoints New Vice Presidents of Marketing and Sales

The hires cap off an exciting year of expansion and growth for the company.



ST. LOUIS, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowledgeLake , a leading modern cloud-native Enterprise Content Management (ECM) platform, is proud to announce the appointment of two veteran industry professionals, Bart Peluso III, as Vice President of Marketing and Russell Malz, Vice President of Sales, to its executive team. The new hires are pivotal in driving the company's growth and market presence in the ever-evolving ECM landscape.

"We're thrilled to welcome these two impressive leaders. Bart and Russell bring a wealth of industry knowledge to support our rapid expansion as we continue to deliver innovative solutions that meet the document management needs of modern organizations. KnowledgeLake is now well-positioned to elevate itself in the market as we continue reshaping the future of ECM," says Ron Cameron, Founder and CEO of KnowledgeLake.

As the Vice President of Marketing at KnowledgeLake, Peluso is central in shaping the company's marketing strategy and initiatives. He is responsible for driving brand awareness, promoting KnowledgeLake's solutions, and developing effective marketing campaigns. He works closely with leaders across the company to ensure marketing efforts align with overall business goals, foster customer engagement, and ensure ongoing growth and success. Peluso's extensive experience and strategic insight will be instrumental in positioning KnowledgeLake as a leading player in the industry. He was formerly the Global Head of Product Marketing at Blue Prism and worked in senior positions at Microsoft and Cisco.

"I'm incredibly excited to join KnowledgeLake at this crucial time in the company's trajectory. With the launch of Intuitive AI and Streamline Solutions, we're not simply introducing new technology tools; we're redefining the future of ECM. I look forward to collaborating with Russell and the exceptional team at KnowledgeLake as we propel our brand to unprecedented heights," said Peluso.

With a history of delivering impressive sales outcomes within the AI and Intelligent Automation sector, Malz joins KnowledgeLake to spearhead the company's sales strategy. In his new role, he will oversee and guide the newly assembled sales team to expand the company's B2B presence, foster fresh collaborations, and enhance revenue. He previously worked as the Head of Customer Success & Growth at PeopleReign, the VP of World Wide Sales at Hyperscience, and the SVP of Americas Sales at Blue Prism.

"I am honored to lead our dynamic sales team to share this unparalleled technology with even more organizations, and establish KnowledgeLake as a leader in the market. There is a growing demand for cloud-based solutions that can help organizations accelerate operational efficiency, and realize the business value of AI. Together, we are poised to usher in a new era of growth and success for KnowledgeLake and its customers," said Malz.

KnowledgeLake has consistently demonstrated its commitment to innovation and excellence within the ECM industry. Recently, the company was recognized on KMWorld's 'Trend-Setting Products of 2023' list and earned the Reader Choice Award for Information Governance. Earlier this year, Everest Group's Intelligent Document Processing and Unstructured Document Processing Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 acknowledged KnowledgeLake as a Star Performer and Major Contender, reinforcing its leadership in document processing. The company also earned recognition as an Innovator in the Aragon Research Globe for Content Platform 2023.

Join the KnowledgeLake webinar, The Future of Document Processing & Information Management, on December 5, featuring Tori Miller Liu, CEO of The Association for Intelligent Information Management (AIIM). With her vast experience and visionary leadership at AIIM, Tori will share insights on today's information management practices and tomorrow's innovative possibilities. Sign up for the webinar here.

About KnowledgeLake

KnowledgeLake is the only fully Cloud-native Enterprise Content Management (ECM) platform combining Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), Workflow Automation and Content Management in an easy-to-use, single UI. Powered by its Intuitive AI™, KnowledgeLake Adaptive IDP™ automates the data extraction, understanding and processing of documents. Workflow Automation orchestrates complete business processes with an integrated RPA engine. Our Content Management provides easy and secure access to content. KnowledgeLake StreamLine Solutions™ add the ability to solve business-specific problems in various industries. With two million users, the company has earned numerous accolades, including five 'Microsoft Partner of the Year' awards. For more information, visit knowledgelake.com .

