KnowledgeLake Named Finalist for Best Cloud Automation of the Year Award

Intelligent Document Processing solution moves to final round in international competition

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowledgeLake , a leading provider of Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) solutions, has been named a finalist for Best Cloud Automation of the Year in the 2022-2023 Cloud Computing Awards program. The international Cloud Awards celebrate innovators and pioneers shaping the cloud industry's future.

"The finalists released today have made it through two fiercely competitive rounds. They exemplify truly inventive thinking," said Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, James Williams.

KnowledgeLake was recognized for delivering the industry's only cloud-first, end-to-end IDP solution that enables organizations to capture, process, and manage content through a single interface. The platform is designed to streamline complex document processes in many industries such as financial services, the public sector, higher education, transportation, logistics, and many more.

Past winners of the Cloud Awards include Red Hat, MuleSoft, Dell Boomi, Demandbase, Qlik, Apptio and other leading cloud software companies.

"For most companies, processing documents is time-consuming and inefficient, whether it's completely manual or automated using legacy technology. KnowledgeLake solves this problem. Our cloud platform is a complete intelligent solution that gives organizations agility, scalability and flexibility, as well as the ability to save time and money. Ultimately, that's what digital transformation is all about. We're honored to be recognized at this level for our transformative work," said Ron Cameron, CEO, and co-founder of KnowledgeLake.

The final winners of the Cloud Awards will be announced on February 14, 2023. Click here to view the full list of finalists.

For more about KnowledgeLake and the company's solutions, please visit www.knowledgelake.com .

About KnowledgeLake

KnowledgeLake is the only end-to-end, fully cloud-native solution for intelligent document processing, enabling organizations to capture, process, and manage their content in a single platform. The company combines AI-powered intelligent document capture, workflow automation and robotic process automation (RPA) to increase organizational productivity. Two million users worldwide employ KnowledgeLake to work faster and more efficiently. For more information, visit knowledgelake.com.

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2023 and beyond. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution. Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/ .

