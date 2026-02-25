KnowledgeNet.ai Named Sales Xceleration® Partner of the Year

FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowledgeNet.ai, a Frederick-based technology company specializing in AI-powered outbound intelligence, is proud to announce that it has been named Sales Xceleration® Partner of the Year. This recognition celebrates a successful collaboration focused on helping organizations bridge the "sales execution gap" to turn professional insights into measurable revenue.

The award was accepted on behalf of KnowledgeNet.ai by team members Nick Caruso, Jenn Lauren, and Ben Victorica at their Annual Summit. The partnership combines Sales Xceleration's fractional sales leadership with KnowledgeNet.ai's AI Engage™ platform, which utilizes five pillars of intelligent outbound: relationship intelligence, signal mining, buyer intent detection, AI-driven scoring, and hyper-personalized outreach.

Regarding the partnership, Mehdi Tehranchi, CEO of KnowledgeNet.ai, stated:

"KnowledgeNet.ai turns AI into revenue consistency, helping sales teams generate predictable outcomes by converting relationship intelligence into repeatable, high-quality pipeline. Our partnership takes our leading AI sales technology, AI Engage™, combines it with world-Sales Xceleration sales leadership and helps businesses stop leaving revenue on the table and start having more meaningful conversations."

KnowledgeNet.ai's platform acts as a "personal autopilot" for sales teams, automatically identifying and enriching Ideal Customer Profiles (ICP) while ensuring CRM data stays clean and updated. This enables Sales Xceleration's Fractional Sales Leaders, who help clients achieve an average of 20-30% revenue growth, to implement their Certified Sales Operating Management System™ with greater speed and precision.

"We are grateful for a strong partnership and excited for what's ahead as we continue to help companies turn insights into impact," the company shared in its announcement.

About KnowledgeNet.ai KnowledgeNet.ai, located in Frederick, Md., provides leading AI-powered platform that collects data from emails, calendars, CRM systems, and websites to create a centralized view of business interactions. Its flagship product, AI Engage™, helps SDRs, Account Executives, and RevOps teams reclaim valuable hours every week by automating repetitive research and lead-building tasks.

About Sales Xceleration® Sales Xceleration utilizes a global network of Fractional Sales Leaders to help small-to-mid-sized businesses build high-functioning sales departments. By implementing proven strategies for sales infrastructure, management, and team development, they provide a clear path to scalable growth and increased revenue.

