TEDCO Invests in KnowledgeNet.ai to Bridge the Sales Execution Gap with AI-Powered Outbound Intelligence

FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDCO, Maryland's economic engine for technology companies, announced a recent $500,000 Venture Funds investment in KnowledgeNet.ai. TEDCO's evergreen Venture Funds are dedicated to funding and growing the next generation of early-stage businesses in Maryland.

"At KnowledgeNet.ai, we aim to streamline processes and help to boost efficiency across the company, while also integrating with existing workflow applications," said Mehdi Tehranchi, CEO of KnowledgeNet.ai. "This investment strengthens our position as a global AI leader and accelerates the expansion of our operational business automation worldwide."

Based in Frederick, Md., KnowledgeNet.ai has developed AI Engage™, an advanced outbound intelligence platform designed to bridge the gap between sales enablement strategy and revenue execution. The platform utilizes five pillars of intelligent outbound—relationship intelligence, signal mining, buyer intent detection, AI-driven scoring, and hyper-personalized outreach—to transform fragmented data into revenue-generating conversations. By aggregating data from emails, calendars, CRM platforms, ERP systems and websites, the system creates a centralized view of contacts, companies, and interactions.

"Companies working in the AI space, like KnowledgeNet.ai, are developing tools that can address real business needs," said Katherine Hill Ritchie, senior director, Venture Funds at TEDCO. "We look forward to the company's continued growth and the broader impact its work can have on the business community".

The AI Engage™ platform provides a "personal autopilot" for sales teams, automatically identifying and enriching the Ideal Customer Profile (ICP) without manual intervention. This allows SDRs and Account Executives to stop wasting hours on lead research and instead focus on meaningful conversations with prospects already showing genuine intent to buy. For RevOps teams, the platform maintains a healthy CRM with automatically synced, accurate data, eliminating the hassle of manual list building.

"The Baltimore/Washington D.C. region continues to emerge as a strong center for AI development," said TEDCO CEO Troy LeMaile-Stovall. "With a top ranking and growing pool of cyber talent located here, entrepreneurs building or scaling AI-based companies are looking to Maryland. We offer resources and a growing ecosystem that make it a compelling place to establish headquarters".

About KnowledgeNet.ai

KnowledgeNet.ai is a technology startup focused on turning insight into revenue through AI-powered tools for organizing and analyzing business relationship data. Its flagship product, AI Engage™, leverages relationship intelligence and machine learning models to help organizations reclaim valuable hours, maintain a steady qualified pipeline, and achieve cleaner CRM data.

About TEDCO

TEDCO, the Maryland Technology Development Corporation, enhances economic empowerment growth through the fostering of an inclusive entrepreneurial innovation ecosystem. TEDCO identifies, invests in, and helps grow technology and life science-based companies in Maryland. Learn more at www.tedcomd.com.

SOURCE KnowledgeNet.ai