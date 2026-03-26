KnowledgeOwl Names Rainforest Trust As 2026 Environmental Giving Recipient

B Corp-certified knowledge base software company deepens its environmental commitment during B Corp Month

BOULDER, Colo., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowledgeOwl, a B Corp-certified knowledge base software company, today announced that it has designated Rainforest Trust as its highlighted environmental giving recipient through its 1% for the Planet membership. The announcement comes during B Corp Month, a yearly celebration of businesses that meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.

KnowledgeOwl

Rainforest Trust is a US-based nonprofit that has protected more than 60 million acres of critical habitat across 62 countries in Latin America, the Caribbean, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region — an area 40 times the size of Grand Canyon National Park. For over 36 years, the organization has worked alongside Indigenous communities and local partners to establish legally protected conservation areas, with only 2% of that protected land lost to deforestation.

"I'm thrilled we have chosen Rainforest Trust as our highlighted environmental giving recipient for 2026," said Marybeth Alexander, CEO of KnowledgeOwl. "Each month our team votes on a specific project to fund — last month we helped protect jaguars, giant anteaters, and the black-and-chestnut eagle in Argentina; this month we're supporting pangolins and bonobos in the Congo. Who doesn't love a bonobo? Rainforest Trust makes it easy to see exactly where your dollars go and what they protect — and that kind of transparency matters to us. I'm excited to offer our customers the ability to choose which projects we fund during our annual survey in June!"

KnowledgeOwl's environmental giving is part of its broader 2% for People and Planet program, launched in 2020 alongside its B Corp journey. The company previously directed its 1% for the Planet giving toward Eden Reforestation Projects and continues to direct 1% of profits each month toward people-focused causes chosen by individual team members.

About KnowledgeOwl

KnowledgeOwl is a B Corp-certified knowledge base software company founded in 2015. Built by practitioners for practitioners, KnowledgeOwl helps teams create and maintain beautiful, searchable knowledge bases for their customers and employees. Learn more at knowledgeowl.com .

About Rainforest Trust

Rainforest Trust saves endangered wildlife and protects the planet by creating rainforest reserves through partnerships, community engagement, and donor support. To date, the organization has helped protect more than 50 million acres across 72 countries. Learn more at rainforesttrust.org .

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SOURCE KnowledgeOwl