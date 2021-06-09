Knowles Academy Teacher Professional Development Courses Announced

MOORESTOWN, N.J., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Knowles Teacher Initiative today announced that it will host four online teacher professional development courses this summer through the Knowles Academy . The Knowles Academy offers state-of-the-art professional development experiences that are designed for teachers by teachers.

Knowles is using the proceeds from past annual giving campaigns to subsidize registration fees for its online Academy courses, reducing the cost to $100 per course. Since launching the Knowles Academy in 2018, nearly 300 teachers have attended Academy courses, with more than 60 of those teachers receiving funding made possible by the generosity of donors. Visit the Knowles website to learn more about available funding.

"Over the last year, many teachers have experienced a profound sense of isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic," stated Jeff Rozelle , Vice President of Programs, Knowles Teacher Initiative. "Through our Knowles Academy online courses, we are excited to provide teachers with the opportunity to connect and collaborate while strengthening their teaching practice."

Jesse Braxton, a chemistry teacher at Central High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, said, "The way mathematics is woven into the Patterns Approach curriculum actually makes the physics concepts more accessible, especially for students who have previously struggled with math. The training itself was enjoyable because the curriculum is fun, and I believe Patterns Physics will be accessible, enjoyable, and educational for my students."

The following Knowles Academy courses will be offered online in summer 2021:

About the Knowles Teacher Initiative

The Knowles Teacher Initiative, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit formerly known as the Knowles Science Teaching Foundation (KSTF), was established by Janet H. and C. Harry Knowles in 1999 to increase the number of high-quality high school science and mathematics teachers in the United States. Through the Teaching Fellows Program, Senior Fellows Program, and the Knowles Academy, the Knowles Teacher Initiative seeks to support a national network of mathematics and science teachers who are collaborative, innovative leaders improving education for all students in the United States. For more information, visit www.knowlesteachers.org .

Media Contact

Ebony Freeman

Knowles Teacher Initiative

856.608.3237

[email protected]

SOURCE Knowles Teacher Initiative