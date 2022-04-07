Knowles Names Jeffrey J. Rozelle President and CEO

MOORESTOWN, N.J., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Knowles Teacher Initiative today announced the appointment of Jeffrey J. Rozelle as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 4. In this capacity, he will lead the organization in its efforts to strengthen mathematics and science teaching and learning in the United States.

In 2013, Jeff joined Knowles as a Senior Program Officer for Teacher Development. In this role, he had primary responsibility for supporting Teaching Fellows in their third and fourth years of the organization's signature program, the Knowles Teaching Fellows Program . One year later, he was promoted to Director of the Program. In 2018, Jeff was promoted to Vice President of Programs. With responsibility for the Knowles Teaching Fellows Program, the Knowles Senior Fellows Program and the Knowles Academy , Jeff led efforts to expand Knowles' impact through the launch of free and discounted online and in-person professional development offerings for teachers and customized professional development offerings for schools and districts. While in the role, he also increased the breadth and depth of opportunities available for Senior Fellows to grow their leadership capacity.

"Given Jeff's outstanding track record of successfully growing Knowles programs, the Board enthusiastically approved his appointment as President and CEO," stated Lawrence Tint , Chairman, Board of Trustees, Knowles Teacher Initiative. "We look forward to seeing him lead the organization to improve math and science teaching on a national level."

"It is an honor and a privilege to lead Knowles as President and CEO," Rozelle commented. "Like my predecessor Nicole Gillespie, I will put teachers first as we strive to transform math and science education in this country."

Jeff began his career in the Cincinnati Public School District, where he taught science for nine years. While working with student teachers from local universities and leading district-wide professional development, he developed an interest in teacher education. In 2005, Jeff enrolled in a doctoral program in curriculum, teaching, and educational policy at Michigan State University. His dissertation focused on the ways student teachers develop a practice as they navigate teacher education and their field placements; it was awarded the 2011 Outstanding Doctoral Research Award by the National Association for Research in Science Teaching .

Immediately prior to joining Knowles, Jeff worked at Syracuse University, where he coordinated their secondary science education program and served as an assistant professor of science education. During his tenure at Syracuse, he served as the co-principal investigator on two grants valued at over $2 million, and was published in the Journal of Teacher Education, Teaching & Teacher Education and American Biology Teacher.

Jeff holds a B.S. in chemistry and secondary education from the University of Cincinnati, an M.Ed. in secondary education from Miami University, and a Ph.D. in curriculum, teaching and educational policy from Michigan State University.

About the Knowles Teacher Initiative

The Knowles Teacher Initiative, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit formerly known as the Knowles Science Teaching Foundation (KSTF), was established by Janet H. and C. Harry Knowles in 1999 to increase the number of high-quality high school science and mathematics teachers in the United States. Through the Teaching Fellows Program, Senior Fellows Program, and the Knowles Academy, the Knowles Teacher Initiative seeks to support a national network of mathematics and science teachers who are collaborative, innovative leaders improving education for all students in the United States. For more information, visit www.knowlesteachers.org .

