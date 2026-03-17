Knowtion Health Acquires revly

Acquisition of revenue cycle firm expands Knowtion's claims routing services to serve a broader range of providers.

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowtion Health, a leading healthcare revenue cycle company, today announced its acquisition of revly, a provider of intelligent reimbursement solutions and optimization services, expanding its claims routing service offering to serve providers with EHR-agnostic technology that captures revenue opportunities before and after claim submission.

"revly's outcome-driven approach and deep expertise align closely with our mission to defend providers in an increasingly complex claims environment," said Erica Tingley, President & CFO of Knowtion Health. "Together, the revly and Knowtion Health teams are focused on helping hospitals get paid fully, fairly, and faster at scale."

Founded in 2021, revly's directional billing solution identifies and routes claims to the highest payer for faster revenue recovery, reduced AR, and less friction in a provider's revenue cycle. Their advanced technology of proprietary claims pricing and routing logic identifies opportunities for additional reimbursement and enables the team to perform in-depth analytics on revenue leakage.

"Becoming part of Knowtion Health is an exciting next chapter for the revly team. Our shared values and mission alignment made this a natural fit," said Bennett Holden, Founder of revly. "Our teams alongside the combined technology will set a new standard for supporting providers with their claims routing, and we are energized by the opportunities ahead."

About Knowtion Health

Founded in 2008, Knowtion Health is a technology-enabled revenue cycle management company helping hospitals recover complex, unresolved patient balances and improve financial performance. Serving more than 550 hospitals nationwide, Knowtion Health manages more than $4.5 billion annually in outstanding balance accounts, combining intelligent technology with specialized expertise to deliver measurable results for healthcare providers. Recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 list, Knowtion Health is trusted by providers seeking more effective, scalable solutions. The company is backed by Arsenal Capital Partners and Sunstone Partners, supporting continued innovation and growth. For more information, visit KnowtionHealth.com.

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SOURCE Knowtion Health