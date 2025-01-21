Knowtion Health Appoints Erica Tingley as Chief Financial Officer

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowtion Health, one of the nation's leading healthcare revenue cycle companies, has named Erica Tingley as its new CFO. Tingley holds more than a decade of executive leadership experience, with extensive expertise in finance, strategy, and business development across the healthcare, technology, and private equity sectors.

Tingley succeeds Clay Callicoat, and will report to Jayson Yardley, Knowtion Health's Chief Executive Officer. As Knowtion Health's CFO, Tingley will focus on strengthening the revenue cycle company's financial strategy, enhancing operational efficiency, and driving sustainable growth.

Over the past two decades, Tingley has held prominent leadership roles in some of the most dynamic companies in the healthcare and technology sectors. Most recently, she served as COO and CFO of Bluesight, where she played a pivotal role in driving significant revenue and profitability. Her accomplishments include overseeing a majority sale and acquisition.

Throughout her career, Tingley has demonstrated a deep commitment to operational excellence and strategic innovation. As managing director for Rock Creek Advisors, she provided consulting advice on strategy, finance, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for companies ranging from startups to publicly traded organizations. Earlier in her career, as director of investment banking for Bank of America Merrill Lynch, she led significant M&A transactions.

"Erica brings an extraordinary track record in financial leadership and a passion for driving organizational growth and excellence to Knowtion Health," said Yardley. "Her leadership will be instrumental as we continue to advance our mission and work to achieve our ambitious goals."

Tingley is a distinguished graduate of Harvard University, where she earned her bachelor's degree in applied mathematics and economics, and The Wharton School, where she received her MBA with honors in healthcare management.

About Knowtion Health

Knowtion Health is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management services. The company leverages AI-driven technology and deep domain expertise to reduce denials and underpayments across all denial types, low balance accounts and complex claims, while enhancing patient experience and satisfaction. Recognized as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company, Knowtion Health is a multi-year recipient of the Black Book award, which honors top partners as ranked by healthcare providers. Knowtion Health is a portfolio company of Arsenal Capital Partners, a leading private equity firm specializing in building technology-rich, market-leading healthcare and industrial growth companies, and Sunstone Partners, a premier private equity firm focused on accelerating growth in technology-enabled services and software companies. For more information, visit KnowtionHealth.com.

