Knowtion Health Ranks as a Top Partner with Black Book for Second Year

From RCM Solutions Survey, Black Book Research, 2022

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowtion Health, a leader in resolving hospitals denied and complex claims, recovering low-balance accounts and defending against payer audits to improve revenue cycle performance, announced today its national ranking as a top vendor in the 2022 Black Book Research survey. The rating is based on a series of satisfaction polls of hospital and health system chief financial officers, vice presidents of finance and revenue cycle management, and business office managers.



More than 1,100 hospital financial team members evaluated vendors across 18 categories—from revenue cycle management (RCM) performance technology to complex claim solutions, revenue recovery solutions and RCM outsourcing—to determine the top-performing vendors. Knowtion Health, formerly RSource, was chosen based on polls and surveys with healthcare executives and front-line users, including Knowtion Health clients, who rated vendors' operational excellence.



"We are incredibly proud of the Knowtion Health team for ranking as a top RCM performer in the Black Book for two years in a row," said Jayson Yardley, CEO of Knowtion Health. "This is an exciting time for Knowtion Health. We pivoted to our new brand in June to underscore our commitment to helping clients win 'The Claims Game'. Our dedication to helping hospitals gain greater control over their destiny and capture the revenue owed to them by health plans is reflected in this prestigious award."



"Revenue cycle management remains one of the most pressing challenges health systems face given the financial distress many organizations experienced following the pandemic and the need to protect margins to meet communities' healthcare needs," said Black Book's Managing Partner Doug Brown. "The RCM vendors recognized in this survey demonstrate a strong commitment to optimizing revenue cycle performance for the good of hospitals and health systems and those they serve."



Knowtion Health serves more than 350 hospitals nationwide and manages over $2.1 billion annually in outstanding balance accounts for clients. "At Knowtion Health, we're dedicated to bringing more smarts, more tech and more passion to solving revenue cycle challenges for hospitals and health systems," Yardley said. "This prestigious award reflects our promise to every client: 'You've Got This Now.' We look forward to another great year of outstanding performance in collaboration with those we serve."

Top Partner

About Knowtion Health

Knowtion Health, formerly RSource, helps the health system revenue cycle resolve denied and complex claims, recover low balance accounts, and defend against payer audits. Our name, Knowtion Health, is derived from—knowledge and innovation. It reflects our expertise, innovative processes, and tech-enabled services - that level the playing field with payers across the U.S. in claims resolution – what we refer to as, "The Claims Game." We tip the balance of power back to the provider. The company is uniquely positioned to deliver claims denial management solutions to hospitals and health systems of all sizes and types. KnowtionHealth.com

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research surveys healthcare executives and frontline users about their current technology and service partners and awards top-performing vendors recognition based on indicators of operational excellence, experience, loyalty, and customer satisfaction.

Contact: Christine Hanson-Ehlinger, Knowtion Health Marketing, 561-995-1252, [email protected]

SOURCE Knowtion Health