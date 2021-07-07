Knox Lane Announces Investment in Any Hour Services

SAN FRANCISCO and OREM, Utah, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Knox Lane, a growth-oriented investment firm focused on partnering with businesses in the consumer and services sectors, today announced an investment in Any Hour Services, the leading provider of home services in the greater Salt Lake City area, to form the Any Hour Group (together, "Any Hour" or the "Company"). The partnership will provide Any Hour with capital and new capabilities as it looks to continue its rapid expansion through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1961, Any Hour has since evolved into a leading, diversified provider of home services in the fast-growing greater Salt Lake City region, providing homeowners with a full suite of HVAC, plumbing and electrical services. The Company has achieved a market-leading position through rapid organic growth over the past decade and maintained its strong trajectory throughout the COVID pandemic.

Wyatt Hepworth, CEO of Any Hour, said, "We have been very focused on finding the right partner to help scale our market-leading service model, both organically and through strategic acquisitions. After spending significant time getting to know the team at Knox Lane, we are confident their deep understanding of our end markets, customers and culture makes them a perfect match. We are excited to launch this new chapter of our growth story and to add more market-leading businesses to the Any Hour Group of companies."

The partnership with Knox Lane will provide Any Hour with access to extensive operational capabilities along with capital for acquisitions, allowing it to broaden its leadership throughout the Mountain West region. The Company's management team, including Wyatt, COO Jeremy Hansen, CFO Lincoln Walpole and CMO Mike Wilson, will continue in their roles with the goal of growing the Company's market-leading position through a demonstrated commitment to customer service and company culture.

Shamik Patel, Partner at Knox Lane, said, "We are excited to welcome Any Hour to the Knox Lane family and believe that this partnership presents the Company with the opportunity to further consolidate its market share in a large, highly-fragmented, high-growth industry. Led by a passionate and strategic management team, Any Hour has built a differentiated service model and culture, giving it a competitive advantage over its peers, and establishing itself as a regional leader in the home services space."

Knox Lane has focused on utilizing its strong investor-operator framework to help businesses grow. The firm's team has a successful track record of partnering with founder- and family-owned businesses such as Fingerpaint, e.l.f. Beauty, 10th Revolution Group (Frank Recruitment Group) and Angie's. The investment in Any Hour marks the Firm's second platform deal and its entry into the attractive home services industry.

John Bailey, Managing Partner at Knox Lane, added, "Any Hour represents yet another example of our team's long history of partnering with founder- and family-owned businesses. We are thrilled to help Wyatt, Jeremy and the Any Hour team build on their leadership within the highly attractive and resilient residential services market. With the home services industry sitting at the intersection of our consumer and services expertise, we are excited to leverage our capabilities in operations, digital marketing and strategic M&A to help Any Hour extend its market position and achieve new heights of success."

Jeremy Hansen commented, "Our deep management team – over 90% of whom have been promoted from within – has built Any Hour into an undisputed leader through an unwavering commitment to culture and service. Our more than 300 employees and technicians are the foundation of our growth and success, and we will continue to invest in hiring, training, and retaining a best-in-class workforce. Working with Knox Lane will allow us to build on this foundation and export Any Hour's operational DNA to new markets as we further expand our horizons."

SF&P Advisors acted as financial advisor and Greenberg Taurig acted as legal counsel for Any Hour. Jefferies and Lazard acted as financial advisors and Kirkland & Ellis acted as legal counsel for Knox Lane.

About Any Hour

Founded in 1961, Any Hour is a market-leading home services company providing thousands of residential customers in the broader Salt Lake City region with a full suite of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services, including repairs, replacements, and maintenance. With a long history of organic growth and a workforce of more than 300 employees and technicians, Any Hour's unique culture and track record of success has positioned it for continued growth, hiring, and acquisitions.

About Knox Lane

Based in San Francisco, Knox Lane is a growth-oriented investment firm led by and comprised of a team of accomplished investors and operators with a shared work history and a strong track record of partnering with leading companies to accelerate transformational growth. Knox Lane employs an investor-operator mindset and seeks to provide support across a number of business components, including human capital, brand management, end-to-end digital transformation, sourcing, supply chain and logistics, strategic acquisitions and business development.

