Knox Lane Closes Oversubscribed Second Fund at $1 Billion Hard Cap

SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Knox Lane, a growth-oriented investment firm, today announced the final close of its second institutional fund, KLC Fund II ("KLC II"), with $1 billion in total commitments, exceeding its target of $850 million and meeting its hard cap. The oversubscribed fund received significant support from existing and new investors and saw a 46% increase in fund size over Knox Lane's first fund, which was $610 million. With the close of KLC II, Knox Lane now manages approximately $3 billion.

KLC II will continue Knox Lane's focused strategy of partnering with differentiated businesses within attractive end-markets where the team has deep experience and can utilize the firm's hands-on engagement model to help businesses and management teams optimize operations and accelerate transformational growth.

"We are extremely grateful for the overwhelming support we received from both existing and new limited partners," said John Bailey, Managing Partner at Knox Lane. "This milestone is a testament to our differentiated strategy, talented team and proven value-creation playbook, which together have enabled Knox Lane to drive growth and deliver strong results."

Knox Lane has completed eight platform investments and approximately 40 add-on acquisitions, including two investments out of KLC II – Guardian Fire Services, a leading provider of fire and life safety services; and All Star Healthcare Solutions, a premier, full-service healthcare staffing firm focused exclusively on the locum tenens market.

To support its expanding portfolio and the successful execution of its strategy, Knox Lane recently made a number of senior appointments to its team, now comprising 25 full-time professionals and 12 industry advisors. Recent appointments include:

Bek Chee, Head of Talent, formerly Head of Talent at Atlassian and Chief People Officer at TCV;

Ryan Buntain, Head of Investor Relations, formerly Managing Director and Senior Relationship Manager at Carlyle;

Chris Barry, Vice President, formerly an investment professional at Genstar Capital; and

Robert He, Vice President, formerly an investment professional at GI Partners.

"We thank our investors for their continued partnership and support, and we are looking forward to the many opportunities ahead of us," said Shamik Patel, Partner at Knox Lane.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel.

About Knox Lane

Based in San Francisco, Knox Lane is a growth-oriented investment firm comprised of a team of accomplished investors and operators with a shared work history and a strong track record of partnering with leading companies to accelerate transformational growth. Knox Lane employs an investor-operator mindset and seeks to provide support across a number of business components, including human capital, brand management, end-to-end digital transformation, sourcing, supply chain and logistics, strategic acquisitions and business development. For more information, please visit www.knoxlane.com.

