Knox Lane Partners with Guardian Fire Protection Services

SAN FRANCISCO and ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Knox Lane, a growth-oriented investment firm focused on partnering with businesses in the services and consumer sectors, today announced it has acquired a majority stake in Guardian Fire Protection Services ("Guardian" or the "Company"), a leading provider of fire and life safety services. Guardian's existing shareholders, including CEO Scott Agge and the current leadership team, will reinvest alongside Knox Lane and continue to own a significant minority stake in the Company going forward. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Maryland, Guardian is a trusted partner to more than 24,000 commercial customers, across four states and nine locations in the mid-Atlantic and Midwestern U.S., ranging from blue-chip corporations to local independent operators. As a premier fire and life safety services provider, Guardian has a strong track record of protecting businesses and offering technical expertise spanning the entire lifecycle of mission-critical services. The Company serves as a one-stop source for all fire protection services needs, spanning engineering and design, inspections and testing, and ongoing repair and maintenance. Guardian's comprehensive suite of market-leading services, localized service delivery, strong employee culture, and highly skilled, trained, and efficient technicians underpin the Company's excellent reputation as a leader in the industry.

The partnership with Knox Lane will support the Company's next phase of growth by investing in business development and digital marketing, driving operational efficiencies, and broadening the Company's geographic presence, in part through strategic acquisitions.

"I am incredibly proud of the company we have built over the last 20 years and our exceptional team of talented professionals that consistently deliver best-in-class service to our customers," said Mr. Agge. "As we look to capitalize on the multidimensional growth opportunities ahead, we couldn't be more excited to partner with the Knox Lane team to build on our momentum and enter a new phase of growth. They are the right partner for us – not only do they intimately understand our business, market, and the essential role our solutions provide for our customers, but also have a demonstrated history of adding value to companies and importantly, share our culture, values, and long-term vision for continued success."

Shamik Patel, Partner at Knox Lane, and David Coghlan, Managing Director at Knox Lane, said, "Scott and the Guardian team have done a phenomenal job developing a purpose-built platform providing best-in-class service offerings across the entire fire and life safety ecosystem. We are thrilled to partner with them and leverage our proven value-creation playbook to drive efficiencies, scale, and growth – both organically and through strategic acquisitions."

"Guardian's highly resilient business model, culture, and strong foundation make it an excellent fit with the Knox Lane strategy, and we are grateful that Scott and the Guardian team have trusted us with their partnership," said John Bailey, Managing Partner at Knox Lane. "We look forward to helping to enable the next chapter of the Company's growth through our engagement, resources, and depth of experience."

About Guardian Fire Protection Services

Guardian Fire Protection is a premier fire and life safety services business headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, with an over 40-year track record of providing complete fire protection services for commercial businesses, government buildings, and other organizations. The Company was formed through the merger of Confires in New Jersey, Liberty Fire Solutions in Pennsylvania, and Fire Systems of Michigan and Fire Pros in Michigan, and is a partner to more than 24,000 customers across the mid-Atlantic and Midwestern U.S., offering a comprehensive suite of products and services, localized service delivery, and efficient service. For more information, please visit www.guardianfireprotection.com.

About Knox Lane

Based in San Francisco, Knox Lane is a growth-oriented investment firm comprised of a team of accomplished investors and operators with a shared work history and a strong track record of partnering with leading companies to accelerate transformational growth. Knox Lane employs an investor-operator mindset and seeks to provide support across a number of business components, including human capital, brand management, end-to-end digital transformation, sourcing, supply chain and logistics, strategic acquisitions and business development. For more information, please visit www.knoxlane.com.

