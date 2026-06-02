Sift Achieves FedRAMP High Certification Through Partnership with Knox Systems

Certification Enables Federal Agencies to Adopt a Unified Platform that Captures, Stores, and Automatically Analyzes Sensor Data to Help Engineers Identify Issues Faster

MARINA DEL REY, Calif. and NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sift, the data infrastructure platform for physical AI, today announced it has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) High certification in partnership with Knox Systems (Knox), the largest federal AI-managed cloud provider. FedRAMP is a rigorous and exclusive U.S. government program designed to standardize security assessment and authorization for cloud service offerings and accelerate adoption of government-grade cloud solutions by federal agencies.

Built by engineers with first-hand understanding of the demands of mission-critical hardware environments, Sift provides the data infrastructure layer that enables both engineers and AI systems to make sense of the massive volumes of sensor data generated by physical machines. With this authorization, federal agencies now have access to a purpose-built platform for hardware sensor data with automated anomaly detection, real-time data review, and long-term data retention across programs.

"At Sift, we are committed to giving engineers the infrastructure they need to build, test, and operate more reliable hardware systems," said Austin Spiegel, CEO and Co-Founder of Sift. "Too often, engineering teams generate massive amounts of data but must rely on manual workflows, fragmented tools, and legacy systems that break down at scale. Our FedRAMP certification means that engineers working on national security missions now have access to a unified platform that is already proven at scale. Customers already use Sift inside air-gapped environments to handle millions of concurrent sensors across multiple formats and time scales, for both development and live ops. We're excited to bring these services to federal agencies."

Knox eliminated the complexity of the FedRAMP authorization process, allowing Sift to obtain FedRAMP High certification within a matter of months while keeping valuable engineering resources focused on product development. As a result, Sift can expand into national security and defense programs and provide federal agencies with access to a proven data platform to support mission-critical hardware environments.

"Knox Systems and Sift are cut from similar cloths - we're both delivering solutions based on the challenges that we experienced first-hand," said Irina Denisenko, CEO of Knox Systems. "After partnering with Knox to obtain FedRAMP High certification, Sift can now help national security customers automatically identify anomalies, root-cause issues, and build faster."

To learn more about Sift's data platform for mission-critical machines, visit https://www.siftstack.com/, and to learn more about obtaining FedRAMP certification with Knox, visit https://knoxsystems.com/.

About Sift

Sift is the data infrastructure platform for physical AI, providing a unified solution that lets engineers develop, validate, and operate the machines of the future. From next-generation defense to commercial space exploration, Sift powers reliability across the world's most complex systems. Learn more at www.siftstack.com.

About Knox Systems

Knox Systems operates the largest managed federal cloud, trusted by top agencies and partners across defense and civilian sectors. Built for speed, resilience, and compliance, Knox delivers FedRAMP authorization in 90 days - turning the biggest bottleneck in government IT into the fastest path to modernization. Knox proudly serves Adobe, Celonis, OutSystems, Armis, BigID and more AI and SaaS providers, accelerating secure innovation across the federal landscape. Learn more at www.knoxsystems.com.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Knox Systems, Inc