Knox Systems Now Available on Google Cloud Marketplace - Delivering a 90-Day Path to FedRAMP for GCP SaaS Vendors

Largest managed federal cloud provider expands to Google Cloud Marketplace, giving SaaS companies a multi-cloud, low-cost path to FedRAMP and DoD compliance.

WASHINGTON and NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Knox, the largest and longest-running managed federal cloud provider, today announced the availability of its FedRAMP Boundary Platform on Google Cloud Marketplace . This listing gives Google Cloud SaaS vendors a direct, accelerated path to FedRAMP and DISA IL4 compliance using their existing GCP architecture and cloud budget.

By running their applications inside Knox's pre-authorized federal boundary, GCP vendors can achieve full FedRAMP authorization in just 90 days at 90% lower cost - without securing an agency sponsor, rebuilding their application, or navigating years of compliance work.

This milestone extends Knox's mission to expand access to secure AI and SaaS innovation across the public sector by bringing a proven, compliant federal cloud environment directly to Google Cloud customers.

Knox has operated Adobe's Federal Cloud for 10+ years and holds 15 active ATOs across agencies including the Department of Homeland Security, the Treasury Department, NIH, FEMA, and the U.S. Marines. Knox is now listed across AWS Marketplace, Azure Marketplace , and Google Cloud Marketplace, giving SaaS vendors an unprecedented multi-cloud path to rapid compliance.

"SaaS companies shouldn't have to spend millions or wait years to serve the federal market," said Irina Denisenko, CEO of Knox. "If you're already live on Google Cloud, you can now be FedRAMP-authorized in 90 days - and every dollar counts toward your GCP committed spend. No sponsor. No delays. It's the fastest and simplest path forward."

A Simplified Path for GCP SaaS Vendors

Traditional FedRAMP authorization can take 3+ years and require costly re-architecture and extensive engineering overhead. Knox removes these barriers with a fully managed, pre-authorized environment powered by KnoxAI - its proprietary AI auditor built on over a decade of federal audit data.

The Knox FedRAMP Boundary Platform includes:

Knox Authorization & Management Planes – Pre-cleared, multi-cloud infrastructure for secure deployment

KnoxAI Compliance Automation – Automated mapping and remediation against NIST 800-53 controls

Immutable Audit Logs – Real-time traceability across operational and compliance events

Continuous Monitoring & Support – Ongoing enforcement and visibility from the Knox team

Availability

The Knox FedRAMP Boundary Platform is now available through Google Cloud Marketplace.

To request a free compliance scan or learn more, visit knoxsystems.com/get-connected .

About Knox

Knox operates the world's largest FedRAMP Authorized managed cloud platform, delivering a decade-long track record of secure and compliant federal operations. Trusted by Adobe since 2014, Knox enables SaaS vendors to achieve FedRAMP authorization in just 90 days across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. Learn more at www.knoxsystems.com .

