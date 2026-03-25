Knox Systems Wins Prestigious SC Excellence Award at Annual RSAC Conference for Best Compliance Solution

Award recognizes Knox's ability to help customers deliver SaaS solutions to government clients in a secure, compliant environment - cutting estimates to under 90 days at 90% less

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Knox Systems ("Knox"), the largest federal AI-managed cloud provider, today announced from the 35th annual RSAC Conference it has won the 2026 SC Excellence Award for Best Compliance Solution. Knox's mission is to give Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and artificial intelligence (AI) vendors the fastest, most cost‑effective path to Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorization, in order to ultimately accelerate government agencies' access to secure, modern software essential for mission success.

The SC Awards are cybersecurity's most prestigious award program, recognizing and honoring outstanding innovations, organizations, and leaders that are advancing the practice of information security. All told, the 2026 awards cycle drew 497 submissions across 33 categories. From emerging technologies to established market leaders, each entry was carefully reviewed by a distinguished panel of 39 judges, who volunteered their time and expertise to evaluate impact, innovation, and execution.

Knox helps SaaS and AI companies achieve FedRAMP, the strict security compliance needed to sell to the U.S. government, using an AI-driven cloud platform that drastically cuts the time and cost of authorization from years to as little as 90 days for 90% less, enabling rapid, secure adoption of SaaS and AI for federal agencies. The company offers "FedRAMP as a Service" with continuous monitoring, automated security controls, and compliance gap resolution, operating the largest managed federal cloud with high-level security listings like FedRAMP High.

"This recognition from the SC Awards underscores the critical role compliance plays in enabling secure, mission-ready government operations," said Irina Denisenko, CEO at Knox Systems. "At Knox, we are focused on helping government agencies move beyond point-in-time compliance to continuous, real-time assurance - strengthening security, accelerating adoption of new technologies, and building lasting trust across the federal ecosystem."

Traditional FedRAMP often costs $2-5 million up front with annual costs exceeding $1 million. Knox's pre-authorized environment reduces first-year costs by 90% and significantly lowers ongoing expenses, making federal entry realistic for the majority of Enterprise SaaS. The U.S. Government spends $100 billion per year on software, but fewer than 500 SaaS applications are available for the U.S. Government, out of over 30,000 that are commercially available. Knox is actively closing the gap between industry innovation and secure government software adoption to ensure agencies and military operators get software at the speed and quality that missions demand.

As one of only two major operators in this category, with Palantir being the other, Knox runs the largest multi‑cloud federal boundary across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, enabling unmatched flexibility through a bring‑your‑own‑architecture model. The company currently holds Authorizations to Operate (ATOs) across 15 federal civilian and defense agencies, including the Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Commerce, the Food and Drug Administration, and others.

About Knox Systems

Knox Systems operates the largest managed federal cloud, trusted by top agencies and partners across defense and civilian sectors. Built for speed, resilience, and compliance, Knox delivers FedRAMP authorization in 90 days - turning the biggest bottleneck in government IT into the fastest path to modernization. Knox proudly serves Adobe, Celonis, OutSystems, Armis, BigID and more AI and SaaS providers, accelerating secure innovation across the federal landscape. Learn more at www.knoxsystems.com.

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SOURCE Knox Systems, Inc