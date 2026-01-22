Koalafi Integration with Synchrony Business Center Expands Financing Options for Non-Prime Consumers

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Koalafi, a leading consumer finance company, announced its integration with Synchrony's Business Center today, giving merchants a powerful way to convert more shoppers and grow sales. Through a single application, merchants can now offer Synchrony's store-branded or program credit cards and Koalafi's lease-to-own option, making it easier to say "yes" to more customers.

This integration is especially impactful as economic uncertainty and tighter credit standards increase the need for alternative financing options. With Koalafi's high-approval lease-to-own solution, merchants can serve the more than 40% of U.S. consumers who don't qualify for prime credit and increase sales.

The result of the integration is a waterfall financing experience built for omnichannel merchants, particularly those that primarily sell furniture, mattresses, appliances, or tires and wheels. These merchants often offer high-ticket items and serve customers across a wide credit spectrum. Now, these merchants can provide a clear path to purchase to more customers, leading to higher conversion rates, increased revenue, and stronger long-term loyalty.

"It's a privilege to work alongside Synchrony to bring our lease-to-own solution into the Business Center platform," said Boomer Muth, CEO of Koalafi. "Together, we're helping merchants unlock more opportunities at the point of sale and deliver a better experience for every shopper."

Koalafi's lease-to-own option offers clear, affordable payment flexibility for customers building or rebuilding credit, or simply looking for more ways to pay over time. Backed by powerful consumer underwriting, Koalafi provides high approval rates that help merchants capture sales that might otherwise be lost. In addition, Koalafi supports customers on their financial journeys by reporting payment activity to TransUnion, which may help on-time payers build or improve their credit over time1.

1. Customers may have an opportunity to build credit by making on-time payments over the entire agreement term. Koalafi reports positive and negative payment history to multiple credit bureaus.

