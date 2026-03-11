Patrick Moore Joins Koalafi as Chief Executive Officer

RICHMOND, Va., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Koalafi, a leading consumer finance company delivering inclusive payment solutions, today announced the appointment of Patrick Moore as Chief Executive Officer. Moore brings decades of leadership experience in consumer finance and fintech, with a proven track record of delivering customer-centered financial solutions at scale.

Patrick Moore joins Koalafi as CEO

Boomer Muth served as Interim CEO during the transition, ensuring operational continuity and disciplined execution, while expanding Koalafi's nationwide merchant network and marketplace platform. He will continue as Board Chair, partnering closely with Moore and the Board to support long-term strategy and value creation.

"Koalafi has built a strong foundation rooted in deep merchant partnerships and a commitment to exceptional customer experience," said Moore. "I'm excited to join a talented team with a differentiated platform and a clear mission to expand access to financing. I look forward to building on that foundation to drive sustained growth for our customers and merchants."

Moore joins Koalafi with extensive experience in consumer finance and point-of-sale lending, and has successfully scaled multiple financing platforms. Most recently, he served as CEO of Mosaic, a fintech platform focused on residential solar and home improvement financing. He previously served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Lending Officer at Renovate America and Chief Operating Officer at Concora Credit, a national point-of-sale finance company. Moore has also held leadership roles at Toyota Financial Services and Capital One across credit, marketing, and operations.

"Patrick is the right leader for Koalafi's next phase," said Boomer Muth, Koalafi Board Chair. "He combines deep industry experience with operational rigor and a strong commitment to the consumer and merchant experience. Patrick understands that long-term success in point-of-sale finance is built on trust, transparency, and consistent performance. The Board is confident in his ability to build on our momentum and lead Koalafi forward."

Koalafi enters this next stage with a disciplined operating foundation, long-standing merchant and capital partnerships, and continued investment in its platform. Under Moore's leadership, the company will remain focused on expanding access to transparent, flexible financing while driving operational excellence and sustainable growth.

About Koalafi

Koalafi (koalafi.com) offers convenient and transparent lease-to-own financing options that enable non-prime consumers to make life-changing purchases. With Koalafi, in-store and eCommerce merchants can help more customers get the things they need, while increasing sales and strengthening customer loyalty. Koalafi believes that financing should be more than a payment plan, so it offer customers clear terms, top-rated support, and credit bureau reporting.

