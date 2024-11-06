Koan Health Clients Achieve $163.2 Million MSSP Savings in 2023

Koan Health Supports ACOs in Delivering High-Quality, Cost-Effective Care in the Medicare Shared Savings Program

DALLAS, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Koan Health, a leading provider of population health analytics solutions, is proud to announce the outstanding performance of its clients in the 2023 Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP). Koan Health's MSSP clients received $90.5 million in shared savings payments, demonstrating the power of Koan's Datalyst™ platform to drive success in value-based care.

The savings of $163.2 million is a 23% improvement over 2022 results. The ACOs leveraged Koan Health's Datalyst platform and advisory services to identify, implement, and track performance improvements, allowing them to achieve performance targets while enhancing patient outcomes and reducing unnecessary costs.

"We are thrilled to see our clients' exceptional MSSP performance," said DT Nguyen, Founder and CEO of Koan Health. "We are proud to support our clients as they continue to raise the bar in delivering patient-centered care and driving significant cost efficiencies. Their success is a true reflection of the commitment and expertise of their teams, and we're honored to support their efforts in value-based care."

Koan Health's Datalyst platform is built on more than three decades of expertise in healthcare and claims data. Providing clean, accurate data analytics and trusted insights enables healthcare providers to make informed decisions and achieve their clinical and financial objectives. By integrating data from multiple sources, the platform delivers a comprehensive view of population health performance, allowing providers to identify high-risk patients, optimize care coordination, and implement targeted interventions.

Koan Health remains committed to providing innovative solutions that empower ACOs and health systems to thrive in this evolving landscape as healthcare shifts towards value-based care. Koan Health's platform provides data-driven insights that ACOs need to optimize patient care, achieve financial goals, and thrive in risk-based models.

If you want to improve your MSSP performance, it may be time to choose a new partner. We can implement your MSSP program in two weeks and pivot you to success in PY 2025. Contact our team of experts today.

About Koan Health

Koan Health is a leading provider of population health analytics solutions, empowering healthcare providers and health systems with Datalyst, a platform built for success in value-based care. With 30+ years of healthcare data expertise, Koan Health delivers clean, accurate data analytics and trusted insights to optimize patient care, achieve financial goals, and thrive in risk-based models. For more information, visit koanhealth.com.

SOURCE Koan Health