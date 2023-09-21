KOAN HEALTH CLIENTS SAVE MEDICARE SHARED SAVINGS PROGRAM $133 MILLION IN 2022

Koan Health

21 Sep, 2023, 12:14 ET

Koan Health enables clients to achieve population health success with MSSP, Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and Commercial ACO programs

DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Koan Health, a population health analytics company, is honored to announce that our MSSP clients saved Medicare over $133 million during the 2022 performance year. This is a significant accomplishment because each client generated savings against their benchmark, earning a Shared Savings payment for their ACO. Together, they achieved a 41% increase over their 2021 total savings results, saving Medicare nearly $500 million dollars to date.

As Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) continue working hard to improve outcomes, coordinate care, and reduce costs, generating annual savings becomes more challenging.  Having a platform where relevant opportunities for improvement are easily identified and acted on by care teams is critical to enabling each ACO to achieve its goals, provide better outcomes, and improve cost savings.

"With staffing and margin pressures impacting every ACO, having an efficient platform supported by a team of value-based care experts, passionate about serving each client and helping them achieve their results is critical today," said DT Nguyen, CEO and founder of Koan Health "We have consistently delivered the most accurate, transparent, and trustworthy data for our clients. Our focus on data accuracy helps reduce manual work, improve MSSP benchmark and quality measure accuracy, and even challenge a payer's quality reporting results. Our fidelity to data accuracy enables our clients to easily uncover opportunities to deliver better outcomes, higher quality care, and lower costs."

About Koan Health

Koan Health is a population health company serving ACOs, CINs, Payers, and other risk-bearing organizations to improve performance in their value-based relationships. With Datalyst™, Koan Health's population health analytics platform, accountable providers leverage powerful analytics to understand their networks, provider performance, cost, and quality metrics to quickly identify opportunities to improve clinical and financial results for their populations and communities. Pursuing a broader vision of healthcare value, we work closely with each client to discover waste, disorganization, and disparities in care that increase costs and reduce the client's ability to improve the health of their patients and populations. Having saved Medicare nearly $500 million dollars, our clients pursue the shared goal of delivering optimal healthcare value with a more personalized approach to care. For more information, visit www.koanhealth.com.

SOURCE Koan Health

