Koan Health Convenes ACO Leaders at Annual Executive Forum

Industry experts gather to discuss strategies and share insights for advancing value-based care success.

DALLAS, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Koan Health, a leader in population health analytics, recently hosted its annual Executive Forum, an exclusive invite-only event fostering collaboration among executives from Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), Clinically Integrated Networks (CINs), and health systems. The forum provided a platform to exchange ideas on optimizing performance in value-based care models, focusing on the growth of risk-based attributed lives — an essential foundation for future investments and advancements.

While 41% of provider payments in 2022 were made through advanced alternative payment models, scaling ACOs requires broader adoption. Discussions emphasized strategies to enhance participation in these models and pave the way for long-term industry success.

Key Insights from the Forum:

Importance of Physician Engagement:

ACOs have improved care quality, cost, and utilization across all business lines. However, engaging physicians in value-based workflows remains a challenge. Participants noted better adoption when attributed lives surpassed 30% of a physician's patient population. Despite this, comprehensive documentation is still essential for driving further performance improvements and ensuring accurate baselines.

End-of-Life Care Coordination:

Many ACOs face challenges in transitioning patients to palliative care, leading to suboptimal hospice days and inpatient overutilization. Forum participants highlighted the need for early, compassionate care plans to ensure patients receive appropriate care while reducing unnecessary diagnostics testing and hospitalizations.

Readiness for eCQM Reporting:

ACOs and population health companies expressed readiness for Medicare's new Electronic Clinical Quality Measure (eCQM) reporting requirements under the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP), starting in 2025. However, concerns were raised about Electronic Health Record (EHR) vendors' preparedness and costs. Many ACOs actively address these unresolved issues through public policy efforts and collaboration with Medicare.

CEO Perspective:

"Our collaboration with client executives is key to driving improvements in value-based care," said DT Nguyen, Founder and CEO of Koan Health. "The Forum fuels our innovation and reaffirms our commitment to helping clients succeed. As a trusted partner, we provide a population health platform that simplifies complex data, empowering clients to meet their goals."

A collaborative partner is essential in today's rapidly evolving healthcare environment. Koan Health offers clear insights to help clients address critical challenges while fostering a community of innovation and resolution.

About Koan Health:

With 30+ years of expertise, Koan Health empowers providers through Datalyst™, a population health analytics platform designed for value-based care success. Visit us at koanhealth.com.

SOURCE Koan Health