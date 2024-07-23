Koan Health Earns World-Class Net Promoter Score of 85

DALLAS, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Koan Health, a leading provider of population health analytics solutions, is pleased to announce it has received a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 85 from its clients in the 2024 NPS Survey. This exceptionally high score signifies Koan Health's dedication to delivering exceptional service and value to its clients in the healthcare industry.

Industry benchmarks place the average NPS score for healthcare companies between +38 and +58, with SaaS Data and Analytic vendors in the payer and life science space averaging +36. Koan Health's score of 85 surpasses the industry average by a significant margin, highlighting the outstanding level of satisfaction and loyalty its clients experience.

"A critical question when evaluating population health platforms is how Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) and Clinically Integrated Networks (CINs) can assess these solutions," said DT Nguyen, CEO of Koan Health. "The NPS metric offers valuable insight into client satisfaction, revealing how happy current customers are with the chosen platform and partner."

"At Koan Health, we prioritize data integrity and transparency," said Tom Pham, CTO of Koan Health. "We're thrilled that our clients recognize our team's responsiveness, expertise, and dedication. We're passionate about empowering ACOs with the most accurate and reliable insights they need to achieve their business goals through our Datalyst™ platform."

About Koan Health

Leveraging 30+ years of healthcare expertise, Koan Health empowers providers with Datalyst™, a population health analytics platform built for success in value-based care. We deliver clean, accurate data and trusted insights to optimize care, achieve financial goals, and thrive in risk-based models. Visit us at koanhealth.com.

