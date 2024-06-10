Koantek Awarded 2024 Databricks Innovation Partner of the Year at Data + AI Summit

Koantek is a three-time Databricks award winner recognized for accelerating data capabilities and driving innovation at rapid speed

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Koantek , a leader in Data and GenAI solutions for healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, and financial services, is honored to announce its recognition as the 2024 Databricks Innovation Partner of the Year. The award, presented at the annual Data + AI Summit , highlights Koantek's exceptional contributions and innovations in reinventing how businesses leverage Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Over the past year, Koantek demonstrated unparalleled commitment to advancing data intelligence and maximizing migrations. unleashing data potential and elevating performance through its collaboration with Databricks. These joint efforts have included comprehensive services that encompass everything from advisory and data strategy, data migration, data engineering, and analytics to large scale digital transformation, cloud infrastructure, automation and machine learning. In addition, its growing global customer base benefits from lower processing costs and faster development times. With recent advancements in GenAI, companies are looking to pursue data strategies that accelerate the AI time to value to gain a competitive edge.

"We are in the business of providing first-class service to companies looking to simplify, accelerate, and maximize projects on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform," said Sohini Avirneni, Founder and CEO at Koantek. "Our team provides meticulous and efficient collaboration services to enhance a company's digital transformation experience, and so we are honored to receive the Databricks Innovation Partner of the Year award."

"Koantek has been an invaluable partner in navigating the complexities of our business," said Kevin T. McAuliffe, Chief Technology & Digital Innovation Officer at Brightline. "Koantek's collaborative approach and diverse skill set have enabled us to tackle challenges head-on and make informed decisions swiftly."

"We are thrilled to award Koantek the 2024 Databricks Innovation Partner of the Year," said Jason McIntyre, Consulting & SI Partner Scale Ecosystem Lead at Databricks. "In an era where data and AI are pivotal to innovation, Koantek's partnership with Databricks has led to repeatable solutions that significantly improve decision-making and operational efficiency for their customers looking to leverage Generative AI to address key business use cases.We look forward to continuing our partnership with Koantekand empowering organizations with data intelligence."

Through its partnership with Databricks, Koantek unleashes the power of data analytics and insights to drive strategic growth and fosters innovation. Koantek also won the Databricks Velocity Partner of the Year in 2023 and Databricks Rising Star of the Year in 2022. For more information about Koantek and its partnership with Databricks, please visit www.koantek.com.

About Koantek

Koantek is a global provider of technology services and solutions specializing in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Focusing on delivering customized solutions, Koantek empowers businesses to harness the transformative power of data to drive growth. The company's team of experts combines deep knowledge with best-in-class technologies, tools, and methodologies to drive innovation and optimize business outcomes. Koantek serves clients across various industries, from growth and startup to Enterprise, enabling them to unlock new opportunities and gain a competitive edge in the digital era. For more information, visit www.koantek.com.

SOURCE Koantek LLC