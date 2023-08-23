Koantek honored as Databricks "2023 Velocity Partner of the Year"

PHOENIX, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Koantek: a cutting-edge technology consulting and system integrator specializing in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Engineering, and Modernization of Cloud Infrastructures, is announcing the achievement of the 150-employee growth goal marking a significant milestone to support their continued global expansion.

Since launching in December 2020, Koantek has been exploring partnerships, testing the market and assessing customer needs to create services and offerings that help companies optimize and scale. As such, Koantek has been measured and deliberate with its expansion.

Koantek was honored as Databricks "2023 Velocity Partner of the Year." Tweet this

Koantek's custom, high touch, and boutique approach to business means they stay on the cutting edge of trends and solutions. In response to the increasing market interest and demand, Koantek is investing in Large Language Models and Generative AI solutions to help customers reinvent the way they do business.

In 2022 Koantek partnered with Databricks, a global data and AI company and Koantek was recognized as the "2022 Rising Star Partner."

As a valued partner, Koantek was invited to participate in the recent Data + AI Summit hosted in San Francisco, CA, June 26 – 29, 2023, presenting their solutions to a global audience. During this event, Koantek was honored as Databricks "2023 Velocity Partner of the Year."

"We're excited to recognize Koantek for being the 2023 Databricks Velocity Partner of the Year for their expertise in helping commercial customers in their data and AI transformation journey", said Jason McIntyre, Consulting & SI Partner Scale Ecosystem Lead at Databricks. "Their Lakehouse in a Month Brickbuilder Accelerator and Unity Catalog migration solution are helping customers to seamlessly migrate to the Databricks Lakehouse Platform. We want to applaud Koantek for their innovations and look forward to continuing to collaborate."

During the recent Data + AI summit, Koantek had the opportunity to present its Dolly LLaMa Model, highlighting its exceptional performance and cost savings, alongside other esteemed leaders and industry experts in the field of Large Language Models and Generative AI.

Koantek's team of experts deeply understand AI and ML technologies, enabling them to develop customized solutions that drive business growth and optimize operational efficiency. Combining their expertise with state-of-the-art tools and methodologies, Koantek delivers exceptional results, ensuring businesses achieve tangible outcomes from their AI and ML investments.

"We are thrilled to offer our clients unparalleled expertise in AI and ML integration," said Sohini Avirneni, Founder and CEO at Koantek. "Our team of skilled professionals is dedicated to empowering organizations with the transformative power of these technologies, enabling them to unlock new opportunities and drive innovation."

Koantek's service offerings span various industries, including healthcare, finance, manufacturing, retail, and more. The company's technology solutions, such as: Advisory & Data Strategy, Data Migration, Data & Advanced Analytics, Data Engineering, Cloud Infrastructure & Automation, and Talent As A Service are varied to meet customers where they are on their digital transformation journey. By deploying these technologies strategically, Koantek helps businesses gain actionable insights, automate processes, enhance decision-making, and improve overall performance.

Moreover, Koantek is committed to staying at the forefront of technological advancements. The company continuously invests in research and development to ensure its clients benefit from the latest breakthroughs in AI and ML.

By collaborating with industry-leading partners and leveraging its extensive network, Koantek remains at the cutting edge of innovation, delivering unparalleled solutions that drive business transformation.

About Koantek:

Koantek is a global provider of technology services and solutions specializing in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Focusing on delivering customized solutions, Koantek empowers businesses to harness the transformative power of data to drive growth. The company's team of experts combines deep knowledge with best-in-class technologies, tools, and methodologies to drive innovation and optimize business outcomes. Koantek serves clients across various industries, from growth and startup to Enterprise, enabling them to unlock new opportunities and gain a competitive edge in the digital era.

www.koantek.com

SOURCE Koantek LLC