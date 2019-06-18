Kobie recognized as Top 10 Agency at 2019 Loyalty360 Awards

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kobie, a global leader in loyalty marketing, announced it was recognized for the second year in a row as a Loyalty360 Top 10 Agency in the world of loyalty marketing during the 2019 Loyalty Expo in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"We are honored to be recognized for our partnership with our clients and our dedication to building data-driven and customer-centric loyalty strategies," said Marti Beller, president of Kobie. "With Kobie's technology and end-to-end services, we address the entire consumer experience, which gives our clients the tools they need to increase their enterprise value."

Verizon Wireless, a Kobie client, was recognized with five 2019 Loyalty360 awards, securing a Platinum in the Incentive and Reward Design, Program Partnership and 360 Degree Brand categories for its Verizon Up loyalty program, and was also named as a Top 10 Loyalty Program and a Top 10 Brand.

This recognition follows Kobie's recent launch of Kobie Alchemy X™, a next generation, real-time loyalty platform to power customer experiences.

About Kobie

Kobie is a loyalty marketing company that designs, builds, optimizes and supports customer experiences for many of the world's most successful brands. Kobie believes in building relationships by deepening the emotional and behavioral connections brands have with their customers. Their integrated and innovative loyalty solutions deliver the most impactful results for their clients' bottom line. To learn more, visit kobie.com .

SOURCE Kobie

Related Links

https://www.kobie.com

