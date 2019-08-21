Kobie Recognized on the 2019 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Ninth Year

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine has recognized Kobie as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, ranking the global leader in loyalty marketing No. 1842 on this year's Inc. 5000 list.

Introduced in 1982, the Inc. 5000 list ranks the fastest-growing private companies based on percentage revenue growth over the previous three years. Kobie has been honored with the recognition nine times, and has expanded its footprint into the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex as it has scaled its services and technology alongside a growing client roster.

With revenue growth of 220 percent over the past three years, Kobie was also designated as a "Top Tampa company" by Inc. Magazine.

"Kobie has had a relentless focus over the last three years in attracting and retaining teammates with an entrepreneurial mindset who share in our passion for delivering customer experiences that drive loyalty," said Bram Hechtkopf, CEO of Kobie. "Through this investment, we've created best-in-class products that equip our clients with the tools they need to deliver dynamic digital consumer experiences and grow their enterprise value through loyalty."

Earlier this year, Kobie launched its next generation real-time loyalty platform , Kobie Alchemy X, offering brands across multiple industries a platform to deliver meaningful value and experiences that drive engagement along the entire customer journey. And shortly after the product launch, Forrester Research, one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world, recognized Kobie as a leader among loyalty program service providers to solve brands' greatest business issues.

About Kobie

Kobie is a loyalty marketing company that designs, builds, optimizes and supports customer experiences for many of the world's most successful brands. Kobie believes in building relationships by deepening the emotional and behavioral connections brands have with their customers. Their integrated and innovative loyalty solutions deliver the most impactful results for their clients' bottom line. To learn more, visit kobie.com .

