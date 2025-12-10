KOCCA Successfully Hosts 2025 K-Content Originals Showcase in Los Angeles, Strengthening U.S.-Korea Creative Collaboration

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) successfully hosted the 2025 K-Content Originals Showcase on Friday, November 14th, at the Korea Center in Los Angeles. The showcase gathered leading Korean media companies alongside prominent U.S. writers, producers, and showrunners — reaffirming the expanding global impact of Korean storytelling.

KOCCA LA

This year's event aimed to introduce original Korean creative projects to the U.S. market and to foster meaningful collaboration between Korean creators and American entertainment professionals. A total of eight Korean media companies presented their newest original IPs, including MBC America's Oh My Ghost Clients and JUSTIPICKED's Family Matters, among several other standout titles.

The showcase drew over 60 writers and industry professionals, including notable creatives such as Sara B. Cooper, writer of Tomb Raider, and Ki Hong Lee, globally recognized for the Maze Runner franchise. Their presence elevated the event and highlighted the growing interest among U.S. creators in Korean content development.

Attendees engaged in live pitching sessions, in-depth Q&A discussions, and a networking lunch before participating in one-on-one business meetings arranged to support direct collaboration. Throughout these sessions, U.S. writers and showrunners expressed strong enthusiasm for the originality, emotional resonance, and global potential of the Korean projects showcased.

Many participants noted that Korean storytelling continues to distinguish itself through genre innovation, strong character development, and culturally rich narratives — elements that align well with the growing demand for diverse and globally minded content in the U.S. entertainment industry.

Following the event, Korean companies and U.S. creatives held productive business meetings exploring co-development opportunities, adaptation possibilities, and future partnership models. Several projects are expected to move forward into additional discussions based on the momentum established during the showcase.

The 2025 K-Content Originals Showcase emphasized KOCCA's ongoing commitment to expanding the presence of Korean content worldwide and strengthening cross-cultural collaboration. As global interest in K-Content continues to rise, KOCCA plans to continue developing programs that connect Korean creators with international partners and new markets.

This year's event once again demonstrated the global power and influence of K-Content — its ability to inspire, connect, and open new creative possibilities across borders.

Contact:

Viviana Yoo

6466181006

[email protected]

SOURCE KOCCA LA