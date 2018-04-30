KOD By J. Cole Debuts At #1 On Billboard 200

In the week ending April 26, KOD sold 397k equivalent album units, while its songs amassed 322 million audio streams. That makes J. Cole only the third artist in history to surpass 300 million audio streams in its debut week—an achievement that's especially remarkable considering that KOD only contains 12 songs.

Hailed as "one of the most important rap albums ever" by HipHopDX, KOD is the follow-up to J. Cole's critically acclaimed, platinum-selling 2016 album 4 Your Eyez Only.

Last Tuesday marked the premiere of the second video from KOD: "Kevin's Heart," starring Kevin Hart and directed by J. Cole and Scott Lazer. Watch the video HERE.

"Kevin's Heart" follows the video for KOD's song "ATM," also directed by J. Cole and Scott Lazer. Check out the "ATM" video HERE.

A North Carolina native, J. Cole was the first artist signed to Jay-Z's Roc Nation label, which released his official debut Cole World: The Sideline Story in 2011. To date, he's received five Grammy Award nominations, including Best New Artist and Best Rap Album (for 2014's 2014 Forest Hills Drive). Arriving in December 2016, 4 Your Eyez Only debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and gained acclaim from outlets like the New York Times (who praised it as "spartan but sumptuous, emotionally acute but plain-spoken…one of the year's most finely drawn [albums]"). 4 Your Eyez Only was J. Cole's first release for Dreamville, the label he launched in 2007. Like all of J. Cole's first four albums, it's certified platinum.

Retail: http://smarturl.it/KODJCole

Amazon: http://smarturl.it/KODJCole/amazonmusicbuy

Apple: http://smarturl.it/KODJCole/applemusic

Google: http://smarturl.it/KODJCole/googleplay

ITunes: http://smarturl.it/KODJCole/itunes

SoundCloud: http://smarturl.it/KODJCole/soundcloud

Spotify: http://smarturl.it/KODJCole/spotify

Tidal: http://smarturl.it/KODJCole/tidal

For more about J. Cole:

https://soundcloud.com/j-cole

https://twitter.com/JColeNC

https://www.facebook.com/JColeMusic/

https://www.instagram.com/realcoleworld

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kod-by-j-cole-debuts-at-1-on-billboard-200-300639226.html

SOURCE Interscope Records