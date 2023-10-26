Kodiak and Youth Sports Alliance Join Forces to Inspire Active Living

PARK CITY, Utah, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak and the Youth Sports Alliance (YSA) are teaming up to inspire students living in the Wasatch Back to live healthy, active lives. Kodiak signed on as the title sponsor for the Youth Sports Alliance's Get Out & Play and ACTiV8 afterschool programs for the school year. This collaboration reflects Kodiak's and YSA's ongoing commitment to getting kids outside, pursuing adventures and promoting active, healthy lifestyles.

As the title sponsor, Kodiak will play an integral role in furthering YSA's mission by providing financial support and nutritional resources to support YSA's afterschool programs. 23 schools throughout the greater-Park City area will receive Kodiak's protein-packed products to fuel their adventures, whether that be gearing up to learn a new sport or exploring new hobbies.

Like YSA, Kodiak was founded in Park City when the founder Joel Clark went door to door in the Park City Pinebrook neighborhood selling his grandmother's pancake mix. Kodiak is now excited to give back to the very community that supported them from the very beginning. The partnership emphasizes Kodiak's core values of promoting adventure and wellness while fostering a sense of community. Kodiak was drawn to YSA's mission of increasing outdoor accessibility for all local students regardless of their family finances, gender, race, or abilities.

YSA is a respected nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the lives of young people through sports and healthy activities. Last year more than 2400 students participated in their Get Out & Play and ACTiV8 afterschool programs. Through these programs, YSA empowers children and teenagers with the resources and opportunities to engage in active play, develop essential life skills, and build a strong sense of camaraderie.

"The Youth Sports Alliance is a perfect match for our company's philosophy," said Cory Bayers, CMO at Kodiak. "Kodiak is on a mission to 're-wild' our youth by helping them to get outside and experience all the outdoors has to offer. We are excited to support YSA in their efforts and fuel the adventure of kids from all backgrounds within our own community, paving the way for a healthier future."

Through this partnership, Kodiak and YSA aim to make a positive impact on the lives of thousands of young people by providing them with the tools they need to lead active, healthy, and fulfilling lives.

"We are incredibly grateful to Kodiak for their generous support and shared vision," said Emily S. Fisher, Executive Director of the Youth Sports Alliance. "Their commitment to health-conscious lifestyles and community well-being aligns perfectly with our goals. Together, we can create a brighter future for our youth."

