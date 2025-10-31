Kodiak Expands Its Footprint in the Energy Space Through Key Acquisitions of Crown Carbon Reduction Technologies and US Chemical

CINCINNATI, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak announces its seventh and eighth acquisitions since 2023 with the incorporation of Crown Carbon Reduction Technologies and US Chemical to its growing platform. These two acquisitions significantly expand Kodiak's operational footprint and product portfolio, solidifying its leadership position in the specialty chemical industry. The strategic acquisition of Crown – a former portfolio company of Colonial Chemical - expands Kodiak's reach into the Western U.S. market introducing new cross-selling opportunities and amplifying its capabilities to deliver greater value to its customers.

"Customer needs are at the core of everything we do. We begin and end our strategic meetings thinking about how to better serve them, so we are thrilled to integrate Crown and US Chemical into the Kodiak family because of what it represents for customer needs," says Kevin Dickey, CEO of the company. "These acquisitions demonstrate our commitment to providing customers with more boots on the ground, improved service, new products offering superior technologies, and the fastest delivery timelines in our space. By expanding our presence in the critical energy sector, we are helping our country's energy independence and supporting the backbone of modern society as we know it today."

The acquisition of Crown and US Chemical expands Kodiak's manufacturing capabilities to nine locations across the United States. Kodiak's production platform is strategically located across seven states, enabling the commercial team to be responsive to customer needs across the country and beyond.

"People are at the heart of everything that we do," comments Laura Dickey. "Through these two acquisitions we are also welcoming an infusion of talent and knowledge to our company by integrating 58 new team members. This means we can accelerate the development of next-generation solutions, offer more personalized, comprehensive technical support, and ensure our customers receive the most innovative and reliable chemical products on the market."

Through this strategic move, Kodiak also incorporates four new product lines to its already expansive portfolio of tailor-made solutions for the most demanding applications – a dust control line, freeze conditioning to protect vehicles and conveyors during the winter months, water treatment chemicals, and fuel catalysts to increase efficiency in vehicles.

"The teams at Crown and US Chemical share Kodiak's core values—a commitment to technical expertise, ingenuity, and a passion for solving our customers' toughest industrial challenges," states Mr. Dickey. "Their expertise in carbon reduction technologies is a perfect complement to our existing portfolio, allowing us to offer a robust suite of solutions to help customers meet evolving regulatory and environmental demands while improving their bottom line."

Looking to the future, Kodiak will continue to explore new opportunities and empower its customers with innovative, tailor-made chemical products that improve their operational efficiency and enable them to succeed in an evolving market. From lab to line, from molecules to mindsets, Kodiak delivers products crafted with grit and made to outperform.

Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, Kodiak is a specialty chemical company with manufacturing and distribution facilities strategically located across seven states in the United States. Kodiak provides innovative, highly specialized, tailor-made chemical solutions for operational challenges. These solutions prioritize safety and drive operational efficiency and profitability across critical industries and the most demanding applications.

