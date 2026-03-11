Kodiak Integrates dSLTP by Orbs to Bring Stop-Loss and Take-Profit Orders to Berachain

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Layer-3 infrastructure provider Orbs has announced that Kodiak Finance has integrated its dSLTP protocol, introducing decentralized stop-loss and take-profit orders to Berachain. The integration brings automated risk management tools to one of the network's leading decentralized exchanges, enabling Kodiak users to set conditional execution orders directly onchain.

Kodiak had already integrated Orbs' dTWAP and dLimit protocols, and is the first Berachain DEX to deploy dSLTP, enabling traders to configure automated stop-loss and take-profit conditions for any swap. This functionality provides users with greater precision over trade execution, allowing them to manage downside risk and secure gains without relying on centralized infrastructure or manual monitoring.

Stop-loss and take-profit orders are foundational tools in financial markets for managing volatility and enforcing disciplined trading strategies. dSLTP makes these capabilities available in a fully decentralized form, allowing trades to automatically execute when predefined price conditions are met. The protocol supports parameters including trigger price, optional limit price, expiry, and customizable execution settings, allowing traders to tailor orders to their strategy and risk tolerance.

Orbs' implementation is fully permissionless and composable, empowering decentralized exchanges to roll out advanced order functionality without centralized servers or off-chain executors. Integrating dSLTP allows Kodiak to expand its trading capabilities while maintaining a fully onchain execution environment.

"Kodiak's integration of dSLTP reflects growing demand for advanced risk management tools for onchain traders," said Ran Hammer, VP of Business Development at Orbs. "Bringing decentralized stop-order automation to Berachain means that traders can access the same powerful execution tools they expect from centralized platforms, while preserving the transparency and self-custody benefits of DeFi."

Kodiak's deployment includes a streamlined interface for configuring stop orders, allowing users to set conditions such as trigger thresholds and expiry parameters with precise controls. This flexibility enables traders to automate execution strategies and reduces the need for constant market monitoring.

dSLTP is one of the latest additions to Orbs' Layer-3 trading suite, joining dLIMIT and dTWAP, which support limit and DCA orders respectively. The suite is designed to extend smart contract capabilities with advanced execution logic, bringing sophisticated trading functionality to decentralized markets across the omnichain landscape.

Kodiak is Berachain's native liquidity platform, empowering users to seamlessly launch, trade, and provide liquidity for any asset. The Kodiak DEX provides a non-custodial, highly capital-efficient trading and liquidity provision experience powered by concentrated and full-range AMMs, enabling traders to enjoy seamless, low-slippage token swaps.

Orbs is a decentralized Layer-3 (L3) blockchain designed specifically for advanced onchain trading. Utilizing a Proof-of-Stake consensus, Orbs acts as a supplementary execution layer, facilitating complex logic and scripts beyond the native functionalities of smart contracts. Orbs-powered protocols such as dLIMIT, dTWAP, Liquidity Hub, and Perpetual Hub push the boundaries of DeFi and smart contract technology, introducing CeFi-level execution to onchain trading.

