TEL AVIV, Israel, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbs today announced the launch of Orbs Agentic, a dedicated execution layer designed to power autonomous DeFi agents with secure, verifiable onchain trading infrastructure. Built on Orbs' existing Layer-3 blockchain architecture, Agentic introduces cosigned oracle verification to help ensure agent-initiated transactions meet predefined execution constraints before being broadcast onchain.

Orbs Launches Agentic Execution Layer for DeFi Automation

As artificial intelligence agents increasingly manage portfolios, monitor markets and execute strategies programmatically, the infrastructure supporting their onchain activity must prioritize safety, reliability and execution quality. Orbs Agentic is designed to address these requirements by acting as an intermediary execution layer between AI agents and DeFi protocols.

The platform enables agents to perform structured actions such as swaps, limit orders and time-weighted average price strategies through dedicated execution tools. These include autoswap and execswap for swaps, autolimit for limit orders and additional safety-focused flows. Rather than relying solely on agent-side logic, execution parameters are submitted through Orbs infrastructure for independent verification.

At the core of Orbs Agentic is a cosigned oracle mechanism. Before a transaction is executed, the request is validated against objective constraints including slippage bounds, reference price checks and trigger conditions using decentralized oracle data. Only transactions that pass verification are cosigned and permitted to proceed onchain. This architecture separates strategy from verification, reducing the risks associated with automated key management and unilateral execution.

Orbs Agentic is powered by the same Layer-3 infrastructure that supports Orbs' existing DeFi execution products, including dTWAP, dLIMIT, dSLTP, Liquidity Hub and Perpetual Hub. These products are integrated across major decentralized exchanges and have collectively processed more than $2.2 billion in onchain volume, providing production-tested infrastructure for advanced trading logic.

The new execution layer is designed to integrate with widely used agent frameworks and standards, enabling developers to incorporate structured trading tools without building bespoke execution systems. By exposing explicit, parameterized tools, Orbs Agentic aims to support auditability, deterministic execution and compatibility with policy-based guardrails within automated systems.

"As DeFi evolves, we're seeing a clear shift from manual trading toward automated, policy-driven execution," said Ran Hammer, Head of Business Development at Orbs. "We've spent years building execution infrastructure for DeFi. Orbs Agentic extends that foundation to a new class of users: autonomous agents."

The rollout will occur in phases. An initial proof of concept is now live, enabling agents to execute swaps and orders through existing infrastructure. A subsequent phase will introduce the full cosigned oracle architecture, including executor wallet contracts, a hybrid multisignature security model and an onchain trust score system intended to formalize secure agent execution standards.

As automated systems account for a growing share of onchain activity, Orbs positions its Layer-3 network as a dedicated execution backend focused on measurable, verifiable and stake-secured infrastructure. The ORBS token underpins the network through a Proof-of-Stake consensus model operated by independent validators, known as Guardians, who secure the services used for decentralized verification.

By extending its established execution stack to autonomous agents, Orbs aims to provide infrastructure suited for continuous, policy-driven trading environments while maintaining decentralized oversight and verifiable constraints.

About Orbs

Orbs is a decentralized Layer-3 blockchain designed specifically for advanced onchain trading. Utilizing a Proof-of-Stake consensus, Orbs acts as a supplementary execution layer, facilitating complex logic and scripts beyond the native functionalities of smart contracts. Orbs-powered protocols such as dLIMIT, dTWAP, Liquidity Hub and Perpetual Hub expand DeFi execution capabilities by introducing advanced trading infrastructure to onchain markets.

Learn more at https://www.orbs.com/

Contact

Ran Hammer

[email protected]

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SOURCE Orbs