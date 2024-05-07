Kodiak proudly sponsors Meyer Shank Racing and Helio Castroneves in pursuit of historic Indianapolis 500 win

Stay tuned for updates as Helio Castroneves and Meyer Shank Racing begin their pursuit of glory on May 14, opening day of Indianapolis 500 practice, culminating with the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 26, with Kodiak Chemical proudly standing by their side.

