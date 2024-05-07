Kodiak proudly sponsors Meyer Shank Racing and Helio Castroneves in pursuit of historic Indianapolis 500 win

May 07, 2024, 09:15 ET
CINCINNATI, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak, a leading provider of cutting-edge chemical solutions, proudly announces its sponsorship of Meyer Shank Racing and legendary driver Helio Castroneves in the No. 06 Honda Indy Car as he pursues a record-breaking 5th Indianapolis 500 victory. Castroneves, one of only four drivers to win the Indianapolis 500 four times, most recently with Meyer Shank Racing in 2021, is poised to etch his name further into motorsport history with a fifth triumph.
Both Kodiak Chemical and Meyer Shank Racing are proud Ohio-based companies, representing the spirit of innovation and excellence that defines the state's business landscape. "We are thrilled to sponsor Meyer Shank Racing and Helio Castroneves as they aim for another incredible victory at the Indianapolis 500," said Kevin Dickey, Chief Executive Officer of Kodiak Chemical. "Their pursuit of excellence mirrors our own commitment to delivering top-tier performance in everything we do. We wish them the best of luck as they chase this historic milestone."
