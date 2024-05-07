Kodiak proudly sponsors Meyer Shank Racing and Helio Castroneves in pursuit of historic Indianapolis 500 win

News provided by

Kodiak

May 07, 2024, 09:15 ET

CINCINNATI, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak, a leading provider of cutting-edge chemical solutions, proudly announces its sponsorship of Meyer Shank Racing and legendary driver Helio Castroneves in the No. 06 Honda Indy Car as he pursues a record-breaking 5th Indianapolis 500 victory. Castroneves, one of only four drivers to win the Indianapolis 500 four times, most recently with Meyer Shank Racing in 2021, is poised to etch his name further into motorsport history with a fifth triumph.

Both Kodiak Chemical and Meyer Shank Racing are proud Ohio-based companies, representing the spirit of innovation and excellence that defines the state's business landscape. "We are thrilled to sponsor Meyer Shank Racing and Helio Castroneves as they aim for another incredible victory at the Indianapolis 500," said Kevin Dickey, Chief Executive Officer of Kodiak Chemical. "Their pursuit of excellence mirrors our own commitment to delivering top-tier performance in everything we do. We wish them the best of luck as they chase this historic milestone."

Stay tuned for updates as Helio Castroneves and Meyer Shank Racing begin their pursuit of glory on May 14, opening day of Indianapolis 500 practice, culminating with the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 26, with Kodiak Chemical proudly standing by their side.

About Kodiak

Kodiak is a specialty chemical manufacturer based out of Cincinnati Ohio, serving the automotive, metalworking, steel, aerospace, energy, and civil industries. For more information on Kodiak visit www.kodiakchemical.com and its subsidiaries www.coolantcontrol.com and www.aztechlubricants.com

Contact: Kodiak, +1(513)-471-8770, [email protected]

SOURCE Kodiak

Also from this source

Kodiak Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Steve Katzenberger as Chief Operating Officer and Sonali Dalvi as Vice President of Product Development

Kodiak Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Steve Katzenberger as Chief Operating Officer and Sonali Dalvi as Vice President of Product Development

Kodiak, the breakfast company known for its high-protein, 100% whole grain products, announced the recent appointment of Steve Katzenberger as Chief...
Kodiak acquires Aztech Lubricants, further expanding its footprint in the specialty chemical space

Kodiak acquires Aztech Lubricants, further expanding its footprint in the specialty chemical space

Kodiak strengthens its position as a leading process fluid provider through the acquisition of Aztech Lubricants, expanding their product portfolio...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Automotive

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Licensing

News Releases in Similar Topics