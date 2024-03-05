Kodiak Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Steve Katzenberger as Chief Operating Officer and Sonali Dalvi as Vice President of Product Development

Appointment of new leadership supports Kodiak's rapid growth and continued commitment to delivering high-quality whole grain protein-packed products

PARK CITY, Utah, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak, the breakfast company known for its high-protein, 100% whole grain products, announced the recent appointment of Steve Katzenberger as Chief Operating Officer and Sonali Dalvi Vice President of Product Development, a newly created role at Kodiak. Both Katzenberger and Sonali will report to CEO, Val Oswalt.

"We are excited to have both Steve and Sonali join the Kodiak team," said Oswalt, CEO. "At Kodiak, we are committed to creating the highest quality offerings to fuel a healthier future, and we know getting the right products in the hands of our consumers starts with the right team. As we welcome Steve and Sonali, we believe the opportunities to innovate and deliver on our brand promise are endless."

Katzenberger joins Kodiak following his tenure at Campbells Soup Company, where he served as SVP, Supply Chain. Prior to that, he held top positions at Hearthside Food Solutions, Kraft Foods and more. Katzenberger's wealth of experience and proven track record of success will be invaluable as the brand continues its growth trajectory.

Katzenberger shared, "Kodiak has already made such remarkable progress and has become one of the biggest players in its industry. By joining this team, I look forward to combining my expertise with the unique position the brand has to continue to propel it forward."

In a monumental addition to Kodiak, Dalvi will be the brand's first ever Vice President of Product Development, reinforcing Kodiak's dedication to creating superior products. Dalvi's experience leading research and development for brands including Olam Food Ingredients, PureCircle, PepsiCo and Quaker Foods will be the driving force behind new innovations, opening a wealth of opportunities for the Kodiak brand.

"I am so honored to be joining Kodiak on their mission to bring nutrient-rich meals to families," said Dalvi, VP, Product Development. "Kodiak has cracked the code in delivering all the essential and beneficial ingredients through their delicious offerings, and I can't wait to begin testing ways we can bring this already incredible portfolio to the next level."

About Kodiak

On a mission to "Feed Epic Days and Wilder Lives," Kodiak inspires people to live wilder, wide-open lives by feeding epic days through real breakfasts. Mountain raised among the Wasatch Mountains of Park City, UT, Kodiak strives to make breakfast un-boring – outfitting everyone who is hungry to get out and expand the day's range with delicious, filling, whole grain greatness while nourishing the land, lives and wildlife that sustain us. For forty years Kodiak has crafted breakfasts with no GMOs, no preservatives, or anything artificial, with great taste and honest ingredients. For more information about Kodiak, please visit www.kodiakcakes.com or follow the adventure on Instagram @KodiakCakes.

